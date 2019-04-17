2019 RBC Heritage odds: Surprising picks from top model that nailed four golf majors

The 2019 RBC Heritage gets underway on Thursday in Hilton Head, South Carolina at Harbour Town Golf Links. Experienced and amateur bettors alike will lock in 2019 RBC Heritage picks on this star-studded event, which brings together several of the PGA Tour's top players to compete at this scenic course. The first 2019 RBC Heritage tee times are on Thursday at 7:10 a.m. ET from the first and tenth holes. It's a strong field that includes plenty of household names like world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, three-time major champion Jordan Spieth, reigning Open Championship winner Francesco Molinari and Sony Open champ Matt Kuchar. Johnson, who was also the runner-up at the Masters, is going off as the favorite in the latest 2019 RBC Heritage odds at 15-2, followed by Molinari at 15-1. Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele are close behind at 19-1, so there is plenty of value in the 2019 RBC Heritage field. Before locking in any 2019 RBC Heritage picks of your own or entering a PGA DFS contest on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, read the PGA Tour predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The prediction model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Now that the 2019 RBC Heritage field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion and one of the Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Spieth is set to make his fourth start at Harbour Town this week, an event he has had success in before. The 11-time PGA Tour winner has finished 12th or better in all three of his previous starts and enters the RBC Heritage 2019 full of confidence after shooting three consecutive rounds under par at the Masters.

However, the 25-year-old has failed to win a tournament since his triumph at the 2017 Open Championship, and he's finished outside the top 30 in nine of his last 11 starts on the PGA Tour this season. His troubles can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. He enters this week's event ranked 212th in driving accuracy percentage (49.26), which could cause trouble at Harbour Town. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded RBC Heritage field.

Another surprise: Patrick Cantlay, a 24-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Cantlay found himself in the lead late Sunday at the Masters before logging back-to-back bogeys on 16 and 17. He barely made the cut at Augusta, but found himself in the thick of things after shooting 12-under par over the weekend, eventually finishing ninth.

Cantlay's top-10 finish at Augusta National was his fifth of the season and now he'll look to continue his stellar play at Harbour Town, a course he has been extremely successful at in recent years. In fact, Cantlay has earned back-to-back top-10 finishes at the RBC Heritage, finishing seventh in 2018 and third in 2017. And with 141 birdies in just 32 rounds this season, Cantlay is a long shot who can climb the 2019 RBC Heritage leaderboard in a hurry. He'll tee off at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday alongside Zach Johnson and Billy Horschel.

Dustin Johnson 15-2

Francesco Molinari 15-1

Bryson DeChambeau 19-1

Xander Schauffele 19-1

Jordan Spieth 24-1

Matt Kuchar 24-1

Patrick Cantlay 24-1

Tommy Fleetwood 24-1

Kevin Kisner 31-1

Webb Simpson 31-1

Jim Furyk 34-1

Si-Woo Kim 37-1

Ian Poulter 48-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 48-1

Billy Horschel 50-1

Branden Grace 50-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Charles Howell 50-1

Cameron Smith 50-1

Jason Kokrak 50-1