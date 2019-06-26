2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds: Surprising picks from advanced model that nailed two straight majors

The 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic starts on Thursday at the famed Detroit Golf Club. It's the first-ever PGA event in Detroit and the first time Michigan has hosted a major golf tournament in a decade. Detroit Golf Club has been around since 1899 and will throw plenty of challenges at the world's top golfers when the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic tee times begin at 6:45 a.m. ET. The venue was designed by Donald Ross, who also helped create Pinehurst No. 2, East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, and the Inverness Club in Toledo. Rickie Fowler, who won the Phoenix Open earlier this season, is 10-1 in the latest 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds. However, it's world No. 2 Dustin Johnson who's the favorite at 5-1. Coming off his 2019 U.S. Open win, Gary Woodland will also be in the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic field this week and is going off at 12-1 to win his fifth PGA title. Before you make your 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic picks, you need to see this week's PGA predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend, and put him into its best bets at 85-1 before the tournament even began. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by a resounding three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Rickie Fowler, a five-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top Vegas favorites, barely cracks the top five.

Fowler is coming off a disappointing performance at the U.S. Open, where he finished 43rd after a second-round 77 derailed his dreams of capturing his first major. Despite his poor performance at Pebble Beach, the five-time PGA Tour winner has had success this season and will enter the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic full of confidence, having earned four top-10 finishes in 2019.

However, the 30-year-old has failed to finish inside the top 30 in three of his last four starts on the PGA Tour. His recent troubles can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. Fowler enters this week's PGA event ranked 109th in driving accuracy percentage (61.33), which could cause major trouble at Detroit Golf Club. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic field.

Another surprise: Kevin Streelman, a 40-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The veteran tour player has been in impressive lately, making the cut in six of his last seven tournaments. He has logged three top-six finishes during that span at the Valero Texas Open, RBC Heritage and Jack Nicklaus' Memorial Tournament. Streelman enters the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic riding a streak of seven consecutive rounds in the 60s.

Streelman is a two-time PGA Tour winner whose full swing is in exceptional form this season. He ranks 28th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained tee to green (.932) and is in the top 35 in driving accuracy (68.47 percent) and greens in regulation (68.29 percent) this season. He has all the skills needed to climb the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic leaderboard in a hurry.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds of 40-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic? And which long shots stun the golfing world?

