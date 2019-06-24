2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds: Surprising picks from model that nailed two straight majors

The PGA Tour returns to Michigan for the first time in 10 years as the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic gets underway on Thursday. Several of the world's top golfers will compete at Detroit Golf Club this week in hopes of being crowned champion. Fresh off his groundbreaking U.S. Open victory, Gary Woodland makes his first start as a major champion. He's among the favorites to hoist the trophy too, going off at 12-1 in the latest 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds. Dustin Johnson, the No. 2 player in the world, enters the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic 2019 as the favorite at 5-1, followed closely by Rickie Fowler and Hideki Matsuyama at 10-1. Before locking in any 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, scope out the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by a resounding three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Rickie Fowler, a five-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top Vegas favorites, barely cracks the top five.

Fowler is coming off a disappointing performance at the U.S. Open, where he finished 43rd after a second-round 77 derailed his dreams of capturing his first major. Despite his poor performance at Pebble Beach, the five-time PGA Tour winner has had success this season and will enter the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic full of confidence, having earned four top-10 finishes in 2019.

However, the 30-year-old has failed to finish inside the top 30 in three of his last four starts on the PGA Tour. His recent troubles can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. He enters this week's PGA event ranked 109th in driving accuracy percentage (61.33), which could cause major trouble at Detroit Golf Club. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic field.

Another surprise: Sungjae Im, a 50-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Im is one of the brightest young stars on the PGA Tour and he's proven he has the game to compete with golf's top players. In fact, the 21-year-old has recorded six top-10 finishes this season, which includes a third place run at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and a seventh place showing earlier this month at the RBC Canadian Open. He has all the skills needed to climb the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic leaderboard in short order.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds of 40-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic? And which long shots stun the golfing world?

