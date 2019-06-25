2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds: Surprising picks from proven model that nailed two straight majors

The U.S. Open is in the rear-view mirror and golf's fourth and final major is less than a month away. Thursday's 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit features an impressive field in an important stop on the revamped PGA schedule. This is the first time in 10 years that the PGA Tour has played a tournament in Michigan, and over 150 golfers will take aim at Detroit Golf Club, just north of downtown and about eight miles from the Canadian border. Dustin Johnson, who's recorded seven top-10 finishes this season, is the favorite in the current 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds at 5-1. Four other golfers in the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic field are going off at 20-1 or shorter, including newly-crowned U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland (12-1). Before locking in any 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic picks, consult the PGA predictions from SportsLine's proven golf projection model.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend, and put him into its best bets at 85-1 before the tournament even began. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by a resounding three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Rickie Fowler, a five-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top Vegas favorites, barely cracks the top five.

Fowler is coming off a disappointing performance at the U.S. Open, where he finished 43rd after a second-round 77 derailed his dreams of capturing his first major. Despite his poor performance at Pebble Beach, the five-time PGA Tour winner has had success this season and will enter the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic full of confidence, having earned four top-10 finishes in 2019.

However, the 30-year-old has failed to finish inside the top 30 in three of his last four starts on the PGA Tour. His recent troubles can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. Fowler enters this week's PGA event ranked 109th in driving accuracy percentage (61.33), which could cause major trouble at Detroit Golf Club. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic field.

Another surprise: Charles Howell III, a 45-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Howell has multiple impressive performances this season, including his third career PGA Tour victory at the RSM Classic and top-10 finishes at the Sony Open and Genesis Open.

His strength has been finding greens in regulation. In fact, Howell enters the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2019 ranked sixth on the PGA Tour in greens in regulation percentage at 70.77. That's helped him climb into the top 40 in scoring average (70.519 strokes) and into the top 15 in the FedEx Cup standings. Even though oddsmakers aren't giving him much of a chance, he has all the tools needed to climb the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic leaderboard quickly this week.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds of 40-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed two straight golf majors, and find out.

Dustin Johnson 5-1

Rickie Fowler 10-1

Hideki Matsuyama 10-1

Gary Woodland 12-1

Chez Reavie 20-1

Billy Horschel 33-1

Brandt Snedeker 33-1

Kevin Kisner 40-1

Ryan Moore 40-1

Patrick Reed 40-1

Kevin Streelman 40-1

Abraham Ancer 45-1

Viktor Hovland 45-1

Charles Howell III 45-1

Byeong Hun An 50-1

Sungjae Im 50-1

Bubba Waton 50-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Bud Cauley 66-1

Sung Kang 66-1

Kevin Tway 66-1

Aaron Wise 66-1

Jason Kokrak 70-1