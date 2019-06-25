2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds: Surprising picks from same model that nailed two straight majors

The 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic gets underway from Detroit Golf Club on Thursday. The 7,334-yard course features a pair of par-fives in the first five holes, challenging players from the start. Experienced and amateur bettors alike will lock in wagers on this star-studded event that brings together several of the PGA Tour's top players to compete in Michigan for the first time since 2009. It's a strong field that includes household names like Dustin Johnson, Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler and Hideki Matsuyama. Johnson, the No. 2 player in the world, is going off as the favorite in the latest 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds at 5-1, followed closely by Fowler and Matsuyama at 10-1. Woodland (12-1) and last week's Travelers Championship winner, Chez Reavie (20-1), are also among the favorites to lift the trophy this week. Before locking in any 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic picks of your own or entering a PGA DFS contest on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, you should listen to the golf predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by a resounding three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Rickie Fowler, a five-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top Vegas favorites, barely cracks the top five.

Fowler is coming off a disappointing performance at the U.S. Open, where he finished 43rd after a second-round 77 derailed his dreams of capturing his first major. Despite his poor performance at Pebble Beach, the five-time PGA Tour winner has had success this season and will enter the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic full of confidence, having earned four top-10 finishes in 2019.

However, the 30-year-old has failed to finish inside the top 30 in three of his last four starts on the PGA Tour. His recent troubles can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. Fowler enters this week's PGA event ranked 109th in driving accuracy percentage (61.33), which could cause major trouble at Detroit Golf Club. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic field.

Another surprise: Jason Kokrak, a 70-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Kokrak enters the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic full of confidence. He's earned four top-10 finishes already in 2019 and finished in the top 25 in seven of his last 11 starts on the PGA Tour.

The 34-year-old is hitting the ball extremely well off the tee, averaging almost 305 yards per drive this season. His ability to drive the ball deep into the fairway allows him to use his short irons to approach the green. That lethal combination has allowed Kokrak to hit almost 70 percent of greens in regulation (67.93), which should give him more attainable birdie opportunities this week at Detroit Golf Club. He can climb the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic leaderboard in a hurry and should be squarely on your radar.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds of 40-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed two straight golf majors, and find out.

Dustin Johnson 5-1

Rickie Fowler 10-1

Hideki Matsuyama 10-1

Gary Woodland 12-1

Chez Reavie 20-1

Billy Horschel 33-1

Brandt Snedeker 33-1

Kevin Kisner 40-1

Ryan Moore 40-1

Patrick Reed 40-1

Kevin Streelman 40-1

Abraham Ancer 45-1

Viktor Hovland 45-1

Charles Howell III 45-1

Byeong Hun An 50-1

Sungjae Im 50-1

Bubba Waton 50-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Bud Cauley 66-1

Sung Kang 66-1

Kevin Tway 66-1

Aaron Wise 66-1

Jason Kokrak 70-1