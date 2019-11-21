2019 RSM Classic: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, round start time, radio

The RSM Classic wraps up the PGA Tour's calendar year this week in Georgia. We'll (sort of) get six weeks off before the next PGA Tour event, so this is your last chance to catch a little golf on the best tour in the world before our national hiatus over the holidays.

Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar and Billy Horschel highlight the field at Sea Island this week as players vie for one final spot in the season-starting Tournament of Champions in January.

Brendon Todd is looking to make a little history as he goes for a win in his third consecutive start as a cadre of his colleagues try to keep him from doing so on St. Simons Island in the final official PGA Tour tournament of 2019.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

Featured groups: 9:15 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 12-4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 12-4 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live simulcast: 1-4 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio