2019 RSM Classic picks, predictions, odds: Ranking the field at Sea Island Golf Club

We made it, friends. The last event of the 2019 calendar year has arrived as the RSM Classic gets underway this week at Sea Island. From Hawaii to Georgia, spanning 11 full months, we've finally come to the end of the road before a couple of big events in December and then back to Hawaii in January.

Let's take a look at this week's contest.

Event information

What: RSM Classic | When: Nov. 21-24

Where: Sea Island Golf Club -- St. Simons Island, Georgia

Ranking the field (odds)

Webb Simpson (8-1): He deserves it because of his strong year and the fact that he's second all-time in strokes gained at this event. Kevin Kisner (28-1): Great history on this course, including a T4 two years ago and a win in 2015. Matt Kuchar (20-1): His only start since the Tour Championship was a T14 last week in which he made an ace. Billy Horschel (25-1): He's had a massive start to this season with three top 25s, including a pair of top 10s. Charles Howell III (25-1): The defending champ has had a fine start to the new season but could sneak inside the top 50 in the world with another good performance. Brendon Todd (40-1): Why not?! Harris English (28-1): Four top 10s in five starts to begin the season. Russell Henley (50-1): I have a feeling he's going to be lights out this week after what happened at Mayakoba Brian Gay (50-1): Sneaky good start to the season with four top 25s, including a pair of top 10s.

Field strength -- C-: It does feature a handful of top 100 players, but most of the best players still swinging it at this time of the year will be playing in Dubai at the DP World Tour Championship.

Three things to know

1. Last TOC chance: With the next official event coming at Kapalua in January, this is a last-ditch opportunity for those in the field to take home a trophy and start their season in Hawaii as winners of events in the previous calendar year.

2. Brendon Todd again? The list of golfers to win three tournaments in a row on the PGA Tour is short and illustrious. Look at some of the names Todd is trying to join after reeling off victories at the Bermuda Championship and Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Players to win in 3 consecutive PGA Tour starts since 2000:



Dustin Johnson (2017)

Rory McIlroy (2014)

Vijay Singh (2004)

Tiger Woods (5 different times)



Brendon Todd can join them this week at the RSM Classic. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) November 18, 2019

3. Webb the fave: I'm stunned that Simpson is such a monstrous favorite, but when you start to look at some of his finishes of late, it makes sense. He hasn't finished outside the top 25 since the Open Championship, and he has three top 10s in his last six (including a pair of runners-up). The No. 12 player in the world probably should be an 8-1 favorite in a field that includes just five top-50 players, and Simpson has certainly solidified himself in that spot.

Past winners

2018: Charles Howell III

2017: Austin Cook

2016: Mackenzie Hughes

2015: Kevin Kisner

2014: Robert Streb

RSM Classic picks

Winner: Kevin Kisner (28-1) -- I love him in this spot, despite the T76 last week at Mayakoba. He's killed on this course, and getting him on a number like that is great.

Top 10: Webb Simpson (Even) -- It's not a good number, but I don't know who else to go with here.

Sleeper: Patrick Rodgers (125-1) -- No form to speak of this year, but he's been awesome at the RSM with a playoff loss in 2018 and a T10 in 2016.