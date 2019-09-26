2019 Safeway Open: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, how to watch, start time, radio
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Safeway Open live this week
The best event of the (albeit very brief!) 2019-20 PGA Tour season starts this week at Silverado Country Club. By fall standards, it's a loaded field with Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau headlining.
Oh yeah, and that former quarterback and current broadcaster who goes by the name of Tony Romo will also play for the fourth time (and third time this calendar year) on the PGA Tour.
So it's going to be a low-key fun week stateside -- especially for this time of the year -- and should be a competitive tournament as the fall swing really starts to heat up with eight events and the Presidents Cup following this one in Napa.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 10 a.m.
Featured groups: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 5-9 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 5-9 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 3-9 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 11 a.m.
Live TV coverage: 6-9 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 6-9 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 4-9 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
