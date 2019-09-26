2019 Safeway Open: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, how to watch, start time, radio

The best event of the (albeit very brief!) 2019-20 PGA Tour season starts this week at Silverado Country Club. By fall standards, it's a loaded field with Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau headlining.

Oh yeah, and that former quarterback and current broadcaster who goes by the name of Tony Romo will also play for the fourth time (and third time this calendar year) on the PGA Tour.

So it's going to be a low-key fun week stateside -- especially for this time of the year -- and should be a competitive tournament as the fall swing really starts to heat up with eight events and the Presidents Cup following this one in Napa.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

Featured groups: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 5-9 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 5-9 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 3-9 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 6-9 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 6-9 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 4-9 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio