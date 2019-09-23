2019 Safeway Open odds, predictions: Surprising PGA Tour picks from model that nailed six majors

The 2019 Safeway Open features a head-turning $6.6 million purse, with over $1.1 million going to the winner. It's just the third tournament of the new 2019-20 PGA Tour schedule, and with a number of proven winners peppering the 2019 Safeway Open field, it's shaping up to be a star-studded showdown. Play gets underway from the Silverado North Course in Napa, Calif., on Thursday, September 26. Kevin Tway enters this week's event as the defending champion and he'll be joined by some of the world's top golfers competing this week in hopes of being crowned champion. Justin Thomas, a 10-time PGA Tour champion, enters this week's event as the Vegas favorite at 6-1, followed closely by Patrick Cantlay and Adam Scott at 11-1 in the latest 2019 Safeway Open odds. Before locking in any 2019 Safeway Open picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 Safeway Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Adam Scott, a 13-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, makes a strong run but falls short of winning it all.

Scott played extremely well down the stretch last season, finishing inside the top 10 in six of his last eight PGA Tour starts. In all, Scott finished the 2018-19 PGA Tour season with nine top 10s, including three consecutive top 10 finishes in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Despite his dominant season, Scott struggled to find consistency throughout the year. In fact, the 39-year-old finished T-40 or worse six times last season. Scott's inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. The 2013 Masters champion finished last season ranked 135th in driving accuracy percentage (64.93), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this weekend. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded Safeway Open 2019 field.

Another surprise: Sungjae Im, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title.

Im has been sensational through his first two events of the new PGA Tour season. He earned a T-19 finish at the Greenbrier Classic after shooting three rounds of 67 or lower and is coming off a strong showing at the Sanderson Farms Championship that saw him shoot 18-under par and finish in second place. Im enters the Safeway Open ranked inside the top 20 in both scoring average (68.606) and birdie average (5.25), which means he has all the tools to make a run near the top of the 2019 Safeway Open leaderboard.

Justin Thomas 6-1

Adam Scott 11-1

Patrick Cantlay 11-1

Hideki Matsuyama 14-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1

Sungjae Im 25-1

Byeong Hun An 28-1

Francesco Molinari 33-1

Brandt Snedeker 33-1

Lucas Glover 40-1

Emiliano Grillo 40-1

Collin Morikawa 40-1

Scott Piercy 40-1

Chez Reavie 40-1

Kevin Streelman 40-1

Marc Leishman 45-1

Kevin Na 50-1

Abraham Ancer 66-1

Bud Cauley 66-1

Corey Conners 66-1

Dylan Frittelli 66-1

Adam Hadwin 66-1

Charles Howell III 66-1

Phil Mickelson 66-1

Ryan Moore 66-1