2019 Safeway Open odds, predictions: Surprising PGA Tour picks from proven model that nailed six majors

Perhaps the strongest field in tournament history will assemble this week at the Silverado Resort and Spa's North course for the 2019 Safeway Open. The third tournament of the 2019-20 PGA Tour wraparound season, the Safeway Open was moved up in the schedule in a successful attempt to draw stronger fields to Napa Valley and the 7,203-yard, par-72 course. Among the stars in the field this weekend is Justin Thomas, the pre-tournament favorite at 6-1 in the latest 2019 Safeway Open odds. Patrick Cantlay and Adam Scott are both 11-1 and Hideki Matsuyama is 14-1. Bryson Dechambeau, Phil Mickelson, Fred Couples, John Daly, Brandt Snedeker, Jim Furyk, Jimmy Walker, Pat Perez, Jason Dufner and Marc Leishman are also notable names in the field. Defending champion Kevin Tway is in the field, and former Dallas Cowboys QB and CBS analyst Tony Romo will compete on a sponsor's exemption. Before you make your 2019 Safeway Open picks, you'll want to see the PGA Tour predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine

Now that the 2019 Safeway Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Adam Scott, a 13-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, makes a strong run but falls short of winning it all.

Scott played extremely well down the stretch last season, finishing inside the top 10 in six of his last eight PGA Tour starts. In all, Scott finished the 2018-19 PGA Tour season with nine top 10s, including three consecutive top 10 finishes in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Despite his dominant season, Scott struggled to find consistency throughout the year. In fact, the 39-year-old finished T-40 or worse six times last season. Scott's inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. The 2013 Masters champion finished last season ranked 135th in driving accuracy percentage (64.93), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this weekend. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded Safeway Open 2019 field.

Another surprise: Collin Morikawa makes a strong run at the title despite going off at 40-1. A second-year PGA Tour member, Morikawa broke through in his rookie year to win the 2019 Barracuda Championship as part of a season that saw him win over $1.7 million and finish 59thin the FedEx Cup points standings. Morikawa was consistent last season, making 10 of 11 cuts and adding a T-2nd at the 3M Open and a T-4th at the John Deere Classic.

Morikawa was one of eight rookies to qualify for the playoffs and one of five to advance to the BMW Championship. Morikawa played four seasons at Cal, where he was a three-time first-team All-American and four-time first-team All-Pac 12, was named 2018 Golfweek Men's National Player of the Year, earned Pac-12 Player of the Year honors in 2019 and reached the No. 1 position in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. That's why model likes the 22-year-old Morikawa at the 2019 Safeway Open as an excellent value play, and you should too.

Justin Thomas 6-1

Adam Scott 11-1

Patrick Cantlay 11-1

Hideki Matsuyama 14-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1

Sungjae Im 25-1

Byeong Hun An 28-1

Francesco Molinari 33-1

Brandt Snedeker 33-1

Lucas Glover 40-1

Emiliano Grillo 40-1

Collin Morikawa 40-1

Scott Piercy 40-1

Chez Reavie 40-1

Kevin Streelman 40-1

Marc Leishman 45-1

Kevin Na 50-1

Abraham Ancer 66-1

Bud Cauley 66-1

Corey Conners 66-1

Dylan Frittelli 66-1

Adam Hadwin 66-1

Charles Howell III 66-1

Phil Mickelson 66-1

Ryan Moore 66-1