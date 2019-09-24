2019 Safeway Open picks, predictions, odds: Ranking the field at Silverado

The former first event on the fall portion of the PGA Tour schedule starts this week at Silverado Country Club in Napa, California. Because of the new slate, this week's Safeway Open has been bumped to the third slot on the new season, but it has (by far) the best field to date.

Let's take a look at this week's contest.

Event information

What: Safeway Open | When: Sept. 25-28

Where: Silverado Country Club -- Napa, Calif.

Ranking the field (odds)

Justin Thomas (13/2): Easily the best player in the field. Patrick Cantlay (10-1): Easily the second-best player in the field. Adam Scott (14-1): Fourth (!) in strokes gained tee to green last year. Sungjae Im (20-1): T4 last year, and lost in a playoff last week. Trending! Collin Morikawa (28-1): I cannot be more intrigued. No surprises if he wins this week. Hideki Matsuyama (16-1): Third (!) in strokes gained tee to green last year. Ben An (28-1): Two top 10s in his last five. One of the most underrated players on the PGA Tour. Phil Mickelson (66-1): He's tied for the best strokes gained number ever on this course. Brendan Steele (80-1): Of everyone with 16 or more rounds, he has the best strokes gained number. Brandt Snedeker (25-1): Putting matters here, and there's nobody better when he's hot.

Field strength -- B-: Napa always brings out some big names, and this year Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau (who I did not rank), Scott and Mickelson are among them. Throw in Tony Romo as part of the field (more below) and Steph Curry in the pro-am, and you have a pretty terrific fall event.

Three things to know

1. Phil Mickelson's 29th: Lefty will start the 29th season of his PGA Tour career with his 615th start. The numbers are staggering, but even more so is Mickelson's enduring love for a game that can often be so demoralizing and infuriating. You can say a lot of things about Phil Mickelson, but you can't say that he wasn't joyful about this sport. To do it this long at this level, you have to be. At an age when most golfers are thinking about putting together a part-time PGA Tour Champions schedule, Mickelson is grinding with kids less than half his age in Napa. All the respect.

2. Tony Romo's follow-up: Romo missed the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson earlier this summer, and this will be his fourth PGA Tour event (he also played a pair of Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championships). Nobody expects him to actually make the cut, but it's always fascinating to see which (if any) pros Romo defeats over the course of two days.

3. International infusion: It's a diverse set of tournament favorites. Off the top, you have Thoms and Cantlay, but then you go Scott (Australia), Francesco Molinari (Italy), Matsuyama (Japan), An (South Korea), Im (South Korea) and Abraham Ancer (Mexico). I like the diversity of not only nationalities but also playing styles and personalities, and think it should make for a terrific event.

Past winners

2018: Kevin Tway

2017: Brendan Steele

2016: Brendan Steele

2015: Emiliano Grillo

2014: Sangmoon Bae

Safeway Open picks

Winner: Patrick Cantlay (10-1) -- Because he's still not a huge name, he's undervalued. His odds and Thomas' odds should be closer than they are.

Top 10: Justin Thomas (13/2) -- It's a numbers game for me. He finished T8 last time he played here (2016), and there aren't enough great players in the field for me to put him anywhere but inside the top 10. He has seven top 10s in 19 starts worldwide this year.

Sleeper: Phil Mickelson (66-1) -- Remember when he hit four fairways in a round here a few years ago and still broke 70? You could probably say that about half the courses he's played, but I'd imagine a month off did Lefty some good as he enters his 29th season.