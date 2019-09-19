2019 Sanderson Farms Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, radio
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship
Following last week's exciting ending at A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier will be tough, but the young field in play at the Sanderson Farms Championship will give it a go. The focus will often be on Cameron Champ, who returns to defend his first career win last fall after 12 fairly up and down months.
Champ will be joined by last week's victor, Joaquin Niemann, as well as other young potential stars like Scottie Scheffler, Sungjae Im, Cameron Smith, Ben An and Aaron Wise. There are some veterans in the field, too, with guys like Brandt Snedeker and Lucas Glover making their 2019-20 PGA Tour debuts.
As football season heats up, golf will take a more relaxed (welcomed?) pace into the fall. It's a good time to get to know Korn Ferry Tour graduates, young golfers who might not get as many starts in the spring and maybe even a potential future major winner or two.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Featured groups: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
