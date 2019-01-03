2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds: Surprising picks by advanced computer model that nailed four golf majors

The 2019 PGA schedule begins with a bang as many of the top world's top golfers will converge on the Kapalua Plantation Course in Hawaii for the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions. All but three of last year's champions will tee it up in this event, which begins on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. This lengthy par-73 course will be a tremendous challenge for the entire field, and Vegas has listed Dustin Johnson as the favorite at 5-1 in the latest 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds. Johnson won last year's event in convincing fashion after firing an eight-under. Jon Rahm, last year's runner-up, follows closely behind at 7-1 odds this time around, with six other golfers coming in with odds shorter than 20-1. With such a loaded field and so many top contenders in the mix, be sure to check out the top 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champion picks and predictions from the team at SportsLine before making any selections or entering a daily Fantasy golf tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The proprietary computer model has been dead-on early in the 2018-19 PGA season as well. It was all over Jon Rahm (12-1) at the 2018 Hero World Challenge, projecting him as a top contender from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the 2018 CJ Cup earlier this season. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for this week: Johnson, the 5-1 favorite to win this event, fails in his bid to repeat.

Thus far in the 2018-19 PGA season, Johnson finished 30th in the WGC-HSBC Champions event in October and then took seventh in the Hero World Challenge, an unofficial event. Although he won this event last year, he's taken down just two tournaments on tour since that point and had just one top-five finish in his final five events last season. There are far better values to be had in this loaded Sentry Tournament of Champions 2019 field.

Another surprise: Jason Day, a 12-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He's one golfer you should be all over this weekend and a target for anyone looking for a big payout.

Day comes into the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions playing extremely well. He shot five-under at the 2018 Hero World Challenge, as he finished 16th overall, and he had a top-five performance at the 2018 CJ Cup at Nine Bridges in October. Day has an Official World Golf Ranking of 14 and was ninth last season on the PGA Tour in birdie average at 4.14, allowing him to move up the leaderboard in a hurry.

With 12 career PGA Tour victories and an average score per round of 69.9 thus far in this season, Day is a value pick you can make with confidence this week.

Also, the model says four additional golfers with odds of 12-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.



Dustin Johnson 5-1

Jon Rahm 7-1

Justin Thomas 8-1

Brooks Koepka 8-1

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Bryson DeChambeau 12-1

Jason Day 12-1

Patrick Reed 16-1

Cameron Champ 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Webb Simpson 20-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Gary Woodland 25-1

Marc Leishman 25-1

Paul Casey 30-1

Bubba Watson 30-1

Aaron Wise 30-1