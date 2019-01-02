2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds: Surprising picks by advanced model that nailed four golf majors

The 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions, which gets underway Thursday, features a star-studded field with top-flight players like Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, and Rory McIlroy. With so much firepower in the field, everyone from Average Joes to professional bettors will be intently watching the action unfold at the Kapalua Plantation Course in Hawaii. Defending champion Dustin Johnson enters this event as the Vegas favorite at 5-1, followed closely by Jon Rahm at 7-1 in the latest 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds. Five golfers are listed at 10-1 or better, and the Sentry Tournament of Champions tee times begin at 3 p.m. ET Thursday (10 a.m. local). Before locking in any 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournament on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The proprietary computer model has been dead-on early in the 2018-19 PGA season as well. It was all over Jon Rahm (12-1) at the 2018 Hero World Challenge, projecting him as a top contender from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the 2018 CJ Cup earlier this season. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for this week: Johnson, the 5-1 favorite to win this event, fails in his bid to repeat.

Thus far in the 2018-19 PGA season, Johnson finished 30th in the WGC-HSBC Champions event in October and then took seventh in the Hero World Challenge, an unofficial event. Although he won this event last year, he's taken down just two tournaments on tour since that point and had just one top-five finish in his final five events last season. There are far better values to be had in this loaded Sentry Tournament of Champions 2019 field.

Another surprise: Bryson DeChambeau, a 12-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

DeChambeau has carried over his momentum from his impressive FedExCup Playoff run into the new PGA Tour season. In fact, he won the 2018 Shriners Hospitals for Children open after shooting four rounds of 66 or better on his way to a score of 21-under par. He also finished inside the top 12 in both the Hero World Challenge and QBE Shootout, two unofficial PGA Tour events.

Plus, DeChambeau enters this week's event ranked inside the top five in scoring average (67.526), birdie average (5.50) and greens in regulation percentage (83.33), which should allow him to shoot a low score again this week at the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions. He has an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 5.

Also, the model says four additional golfers with odds of 12-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.



Dustin Johnson 5-1

Jon Rahm 7-1

Justin Thomas 8-1

Brooks Koepka 8-1

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Bryson DeChambeau 12-1

Jason Day 12-1

Patrick Reed 16-1

Cameron Champ 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Webb Simpson 20-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Gary Woodland 25-1

Marc Leishman 25-1

Paul Casey 30-1

Bubba Watson 30-1

Aaron Wise 30-1