2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
The No. 1 player in the world -- Brooks Koepka -- is in action for the first time this season as he makes his 2019-20 PGA Tour debut at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas. He'll be joined by a terrific field that includes Adam Scott, Webb Simpson, Phil Mickelson and last year's champion Bryson DeChambeau.
The scores at this tournament are almost ludicrous, with 20 under or better winning all but three times since the tournament moved to four rounds in 2004. So when you combine elite players with loads of birdies, you have some must-see golf this weekend.
My pick to win is Webb Simpson, but there are a dozen or more guys in this field that wouldn't surprise me if they're hoisting a trophy on Sunday evening. Either way, the golf for the second consecutive week should be extremely compelling.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 9:45 a.m.
Featured groups: 9:45 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 4-8 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 4-8 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 2-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 10 a.m.
Live TV coverage: 5-8 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 5-8 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 3-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
Brooks Koepka has work done on left knee
The best player in the world had a partially-torn patella tendon he had been playing through
-
Shriners Hospitals Open 2019 picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 10,000 times and came up...
-
Shriners picks, predictions, odds
The best player in the world will be part of the the field this week in Las Vegas
-
Korean Tour golfer suspended three years
Bio Kim had a disastrous weekend ... even though he came away with the tournament victory
-
Tiger back to practice after surgery
Big Cat will start ramping things up for Japan at the end of October
-
First Cut: Champ's emotional victory
A look back at the weekend that was across the globe in the world of golf