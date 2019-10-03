2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time

The No. 1 player in the world -- Brooks Koepka -- is in action for the first time this season as he makes his 2019-20 PGA Tour debut at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas. He'll be joined by a terrific field that includes Adam Scott, Webb Simpson, Phil Mickelson and last year's champion Bryson DeChambeau.

The scores at this tournament are almost ludicrous, with 20 under or better winning all but three times since the tournament moved to four rounds in 2004. So when you combine elite players with loads of birdies, you have some must-see golf this weekend.

My pick to win is Webb Simpson, but there are a dozen or more guys in this field that wouldn't surprise me if they're hoisting a trophy on Sunday evening. Either way, the golf for the second consecutive week should be extremely compelling.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 9:45 a.m.

Featured groups: 9:45 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 4-8 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 2-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 5-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 5-8 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 3-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio