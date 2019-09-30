2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open odds, predictions: Surprising picks from model that nailed six majors

The 2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open features a head-turning $7 million purse, with over $1 million going to the winner. It's just the fourth tournament of the new 2019-20 PGA schedule, and with a number of major champions peppering the 2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open field, it's shaping up to be a star-studded showdown. Play gets underway from TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas on Thursday. Bryson DeChambeau enters the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 2019 as the defending champion and will be joined by many of the world's top golfers. Brooks Koepka, a four-time major champion, enters this week's event as the Vegas favorite at 9-1, followed closely by Patrick Cantlay, the 2017 champion, at 10-1 in the latest 2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open odds. Before locking in any 2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournament on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, this advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: DeChambeau, the defending champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top five.

DeChambeau exploded out of the gates last season, finishing in the top 10 in his first three official PGA Tour starts. That included his fifth career PGA victory at the Shiners Hospitals for Children Open. In all, DeChambeau finished the 2018-19 PGA Tour season with five top-10 finishes, including a seventh place at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Despite his dominant season, DeChambeau struggled mightily down the stretch. In fact, the 25-year-old failed to crack the top 20 in four of his last five starts. And he missed the cut in his first start of the new PGA Tour season earlier this month at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. DeChambeau's poor performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find the green in regulation. He finished last season ranked 113th in greens in regulation percentage (66.20), which doesn't bode well for his chances to defend his title at TPC Summerlin. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 2019 field.

Another surprise: Chez Reavie, a massive 40-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Reavie finished last season ranked eighth in the FedEx Cup standings thanks to six top-10 finishes, which included a victory at the Travelers Championship. Plus, the 37-year-old ranked first on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage last season, hitting over 75 percent of fairways off the tee. He has all the tools to make a run near the top of the 2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open leaderboard.

Brooks Koepka 9-1

Patrick Cantlay 10-1

Byson DeChambeau 16-1

Adam Scott 16-1

Tony Finau 18-1

Webb Simpson 18-1

Hideki Matsuyama 20-1

Collin Morikawa 25-1

Adam Hadwin 33-1

Joaquin Niemann 33-1

Gary Woodland 33-1

Cameron Champ 40-1

Chez Reavie 40-1

Brandt Snedeker 40-1

Charles Howell III 45-1

Jason Kokrak 45-1

Byeong-Hun An 50-1

Dylan Frittelli 50-1

Scottie Scheffler 50-1

Matthew Wolff 55-1