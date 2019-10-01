2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open odds, predictions: Top picks from model that nailed six majors

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau is among the field of world-class players this week when the PGA Tour rolls into Las Vegas for the 2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. The fourth tournament of the 2019-20 PGA Tour wraparound season, the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 2019 also welcomes former major champions Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Adam Scott and Jim Furyk to the 7,255-yard, par-71 TPC Summerlin course. Also in the field is rookie sensation Matthew Wolff and early-season winners Joaquin Niemann and Sebastian Munoz. Koepka is the pre-tournament favorite at 9-1, with 2018 Las Vegas winner Patrick Cantlay at 10-1 and Scott and DeChambeau tied at 16-1. Before you make your 2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open picks, or enter a PGA DFS tournament, you'll want to see the PGA predictions and projected leaderboard from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, this advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: DeChambeau, the defending champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top five.

DeChambeau exploded out of the gates last season, finishing in the top 10 in his first three official PGA Tour starts. That included his fifth career PGA victory at the Shiners Hospitals for Children Open. In all, DeChambeau finished the 2018-19 PGA Tour season with five top-10 finishes, including a seventh place at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Despite his dominant season, DeChambeau struggled mightily down the stretch. In fact, the 25-year-old failed to crack the top 20 in four of his last five starts. And he missed the cut in his first start of the new PGA Tour season earlier this month at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. DeChambeau's poor performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find the green in regulation. He finished last season ranked 113th in greens in regulation percentage (66.20), which doesn't bode well for his chances to defend his title at TPC Summerlin. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 2019 field.

Another surprise: the model is very high on Hideki Matsuyama at 20-1. Matsuyama excelled in the 2018-19 season, finishing third in the FedEx Cup points race. Matsuyama finished tied-3rd at the Farmers Insurance Open and solo sixth at The Memorial to set himself up for a strong playoffs push. Once qualified for the FedEx Cup playoffs, Matsuyama carded a stellar solo third (including a second-round and final-round 63) at the BMW Championship and then a tied-9th at the season-ending Tour Championship.

One of the best ball-strikers in the world, Matsuyama was No. 3 on the PGA Tour last season in strokes gained: tee-to-green and 5thin strokes gained: approach the green. And averaging 4.3 birdies per round, he ranked 7th on Tour last season. That's why the model likes him as an excellent value play this weekend.

Also, the model says three other golfers with Shriners Hospitals for Children Open odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors, and find out.

Brooks Koepka 9-1

Patrick Cantlay 10-1

Byson DeChambeau 16-1

Adam Scott 16-1

Tony Finau 18-1

Webb Simpson 18-1

Hideki Matsuyama 20-1

Collin Morikawa 25-1

Adam Hadwin 33-1

Joaquin Niemann 33-1

Gary Woodland 33-1

Cameron Champ 40-1

Chez Reavie 40-1

Brandt Snedeker 40-1

Charles Howell III 45-1

Jason Kokrak 45-1

Byeong-Hun An 50-1

Dylan Frittelli 50-1

Scottie Scheffler 50-1

Matthew Wolff 55-1