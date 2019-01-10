2019 Sony Open: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, radio coverage

The back half of the beautiful two-week Hawaii swing to start every golf calendar year starts this week, and we have a loaded field at the 2019 Sony Open at Waialae Country Club. Last week's Tournament of Champions was terrific -- and remains one of the better events of the first part of the year -- but this one will feel more like a traditional PGA Tour event with a bigger field, more golf and that same primetime finish on Sunday evening.

My wishes for how it finishes go something like this: 1. Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth in the same Sunday pairing vying for the lei. And that's the whole list. I don't even have a No. 2 or anything beyond that.

Regardless of how Sunday goes, a field with Spieth, Reed, Bubba Watson, Justin Thomas, Cam Champ, Hideki Matsuyama and Bryson DeChambeau should be a nice treat to what we got last week at Kapalua.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-3 -- Thursday-Saturday

Round starts: Noon

Live TV coverage: 7-10:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 7-10:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 5-10:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: Noon

Live TV coverage: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 6-10 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 5-10 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio