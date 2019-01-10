2019 Sony Open: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, radio coverage

The back half of the beautiful two-week Hawaii swing to start every golf calendar year starts this week, and we have a loaded field at the 2019 Sony Open at Waialae Country Club. Last week's Tournament of Champions was terrific -- and remains one of the better events of the first part of the year -- but this one will feel more like a traditional PGA Tour event with a bigger field, more golf and that same primetime finish on Sunday evening.

My wishes for how it finishes go something like this: 1. Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth in the same Sunday pairing vying for the lei. And that's the whole list. I don't even have a No. 2 or anything beyond that.

Regardless of how Sunday goes, a field with Spieth, Reed, Bubba Watson, Justin Thomas, Cam Champ, Hideki Matsuyama and Bryson DeChambeau should be a nice treat to what we got last week at Kapalua.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-3 -- Thursday-Saturday

Round starts: Noon

Live TV coverage: 7-10:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 7-10:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com 

Radio: 5-10:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: Noon

Live TV coverage: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 6-10 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com 

Radio: 5-10 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

