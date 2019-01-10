2019 Sony Open: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, radio coverage
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Sony Open live this week
The back half of the beautiful two-week Hawaii swing to start every golf calendar year starts this week, and we have a loaded field at the 2019 Sony Open at Waialae Country Club. Last week's Tournament of Champions was terrific -- and remains one of the better events of the first part of the year -- but this one will feel more like a traditional PGA Tour event with a bigger field, more golf and that same primetime finish on Sunday evening.
My wishes for how it finishes go something like this: 1. Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth in the same Sunday pairing vying for the lei. And that's the whole list. I don't even have a No. 2 or anything beyond that.
Regardless of how Sunday goes, a field with Spieth, Reed, Bubba Watson, Justin Thomas, Cam Champ, Hideki Matsuyama and Bryson DeChambeau should be a nice treat to what we got last week at Kapalua.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-3 -- Thursday-Saturday
Round starts: Noon
Live TV coverage: 7-10:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 7-10:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 5-10:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: Noon
Live TV coverage: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 6-10 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 5-10 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
2019 Sony Open odds, picks, best sims
SportsLine simulated the Sony Open in Hawaii 10,000 times and came up with some surprises
-
A look at Rory's final round struggles
Much has been said about Rory, his final round play and where his game is at, but let's look...
-
Masters sends invite to Japanese star
Augusta National has sent a special exemption for the second straight season
-
PGA DFS: Sony Open DraftKings lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Sony Open picks, odds
We get a great field this week in the wake of the Tournament of Champions
-
Ranking the top Americans under 30
The Tournament of Champions got me thinking about how loaded American golf is right now