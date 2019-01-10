2019 Sony Open odds: Surprising picks by advanced computer model that nailed four golf majors

Wai'alae County Club in Honolulu is the host for the 2019 Sony Open, which tees off Thursday at Noon ET and marks the first PGA event in 2019 that is open to the entire Tour field. Although rain is possible on Friday, Thursday's Sony Open forecast calls for temperatures in the 70s and light winds. The field is an impressive mix of proven names likes Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth competing against up-and-comers like Abraham Ancer and Patton Kizzire. The latest 2019 Sony Open odds have Thomas as the Vegas favorite at 13-2, with Bryson DeChambeau (10-1), Gary Woodland (14-1), Spieth (14-1), and Marc Leishman (16-1) all listed at shorter than 20-1. Before making any 2019 Sony Open picks of your own or entering a PGA DFS tournament on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the PGA predictions from the team at SportsLine.

Now that the 2019 Sony Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Sony Open 2019: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion and one of the Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and finishes outside the top five.

Thus far in the 2018-19 PGA season, Spieth finished 55th in the Shiners Hospitals for Children Open and then missed the cut in the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Spieth failed to win a tournament last season and has finished inside the top 10 just once in his last 15 starts on the PGA Tour. There are far better values to be had in this loaded 2019 Sony Open in Hawaii field.

Another surprise: Hideki Matsuyama, a 28-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the top of the Sony Open leaderboard. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

A fourth-round 75 sunk Matsuyama's chances at the Hero World Challenge, his last event, but he still finished inside the top 20 and shot a 68 in the second round. If he can put multiple rounds like that together in Hawaii, he'll have a strong chance to be in contention.

Matsuyama's average driving distance (302 yards) should be extremely helpful on this par-70 course, and if he's able to build on a 70 percent greens-in-regulation percentage from last season, expect him to be in contention this weekend. In fact, the model says he'll finish comfortably inside the top 10.

