2019 Sony Open odds: Surprising picks by model that nailed four golf majors

The 2019 Sony Open tees off this week from Waiʻalae Country Club in Honolulu. Justin Thomas is going off as the Vegas favorite at 13-2 in the latest 2019 Sony Open odds. He's followed closely by Bryson DeChambeau (10-1), Jordan Spieth (14-1) and Gary Woodland (14-1).

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has also been spot-on early in the 2018-19 PGA season. It was all over Jon Rahm (12-1) at the 2018 Hero World Challenge, projecting him as a top contender from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the 2018 CJ Cup earlier this season. Anyone who has followed the model is up big.

Now that the 2019 Sony Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for this week: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion and one of the Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and finishes outside the top five.

Thus far in the 2018-19 PGA season, Spieth finished 55th in the Shiners Hospitals for Children Open and then missed the cut in the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Spieth failed to win a tournament last season and has finished inside the top 10 just once in his last 15 starts on the PGA Tour. There are far better values to be had in this loaded 2019 Sony Open in Hawaii field.

Another surprise: Cameron Champ, a 28-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Champ is playing as well as any golfer on the PGA Tour right now. He earned his first career PGA Tour victory earlier this season at the Sanderson Farms Championship after shooting four consecutive rounds under par. He also finished inside the top 10 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic and RSM Classic.

Champ is a long-ball hitter who averages over 323.7 yards per drive, which ranks second on the PGA Tour. His ability to drive the ball deep into the fairway allows him to use his short irons to approach the green. That lethal combination has allowed Champ to rank inside the top 10 in both birdie average (5.79) and scoring average (69.486) this season. He can make up ground in a hurry and should be on your radar at the Sony Open 2019.

Also, the model says four additional golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer make a strong run at the Sony Open in Hawaii 2019 title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Sony Open? And which long shots stun the golfing world?

Justin Thomas 13-2

Bryson DeChambeau 10-1

Gary Woodland 14-1

Jordan Spieth 14-1

Marc Leishman 16-1

Patrick Reed 25-1

Cameron Champ 28-1

Cameron Smith 28-1

Hideki Matsuyama 28-1

Charles Howell III 33-1

Emiliano Grillo 33-1

Kevin Kisner 33-1

Kyle Stanley 33-1

Paul Casey 33-1

Abraham Ancer 40-1

Brandt Snedeker 40-1

Bubba Watson 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Zach Johnson 40-1