2019 Sony Open odds: Surprising picks by proven computer model that nailed four golf majors

Most of the country can't enjoy golf at their local course in January, but FedEx Cup points are already flying on the PGA Tour. The 2019 Sony Open will take place this week at Wai'alae Country Club in sunny Honolulu. Sony Open tee times start at Noon ET on Thursday, or 7 a.m. in Hawaii. It's an event where top players have a chance to get the new year started off on the right foot, just as Justin Thomas, Ernie Els, Vijay Singh and Zach Johnson all have in the past with wins in this event. Thomas is the Vegas favorite this time around at 13-2 Sony Open odds, but players like Jordan Spieth (14-1) and Marc Leishman (16-1) are hot on his heels. Before you make your 2019 Sony Open picks and PGA predictions, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model just locked in.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has also been spot-on early in the 2018-19 PGA season. It was all over Jon Rahm (12-1) at the 2018 Hero World Challenge, projecting him as a top contender from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the 2018 CJ Cup earlier this season. Anyone who has followed the model is up big.

Now that the 2019 Sony Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for this week: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion and one of the Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and finishes outside the top five.

Thus far in the 2018-19 PGA season, Spieth finished 55th in the Shiners Hospitals for Children Open and then missed the cut in the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Spieth failed to win a tournament last season and has finished inside the top 10 just once in his last 15 starts on the PGA Tour. There are far better values to be had in this loaded 2019 Sony Open in Hawaii field.

Another surprise: Patrick Reed, a 28-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The reigning Masters champion has already played several events on the PGA Tour schedule and finished in the top 25 in the World Golf Championship-HSBC Champions and last week's Sentry Tournament of Champions. Now, he's returning to play the Sony Open for the first time since 2013 in preparation for his Masters title defense.

Wai'alae Country Club has bermudagrass, which can be particularly challenging out of the rough and around the greens, and that's where Reed's impeccable short game could come in handy. In fact, he finished second on tour in strokes gained around the green last season. Considering that the winning score has been at least 17-under the last six years running at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Reed will have a strong chance to rise to the top of the leaderboard and provide plenty of value at 28-1.

Also, the model says four additional golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer make a strong run at the Sony Open in Hawaii 2019 title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Sony Open? And which long shots stun the golfing world?

