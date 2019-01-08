2019 Sony Open odds: Surprising picks from advanced model that nailed four golf majors

It's the dead of winter, which means the PGA Tour will head to tropical destinations in January. The 2019 Sony Open, which begins Thursday at Waiʻalae Country Club in Honolulu, features over 140 golfers looking to get the new year started with a victory. Amateur and professional bettors alike will be dialed into the Sony Open 2019, which will feature household names like Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed. Thomas, the 2017 champion, is the Vegas favorite at 13-2 Sony Open odds, followed closely by Bryson DeChambeau (10-1) and Gary Woodland (14-1). Before locking in any 2019 Sony Open picks and PGA predictions of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to check out what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has also been spot-on early in the 2018-19 PGA season. It was all over Jon Rahm (12-1) at the 2018 Hero World Challenge, projecting him as a top contender from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the 2018 CJ Cup earlier this season. Anyone who has followed the model is up big.

Now that the 2019 Sony Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for this week: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion and one of the Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and finishes outside the top five.

Thus far in the 2018-19 PGA season, Spieth finished 55th in the Shiners Hospitals for Children Open and then missed the cut in the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Spieth failed to win a tournament last season and has finished inside the top 10 just once in his last 15 starts on the PGA Tour. There are far better values to be had in this loaded 2019 Sony Open in Hawaii field.

Another surprise: Emiliano Grillo, a 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Grillo enters his first tournament of the 2019 PGA schedule having finished inside the top 15 in three of his last four official starts on Tour. He earned a runner-up finish at the CIMB Classic earlier this season after shooting four rounds of 68 or lower. He's also coming off a second-place finish at the QBE Shootout, an unofficial PGA Tour event.

Grillo's consistent play has him ranked inside the top 50 on the PGA Tour in scoring average (70.367) and greens in regulation percentage (75.28). Last season, he was an eye-popping eighth in driving accuracy percentage at 70.16 and 27th in scoring average, which should allow him to climb the Sony Open leaderboard in a hurry this week.

Also, the model says four additional golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer make a strong run at the Sony Open in Hawaii 2019 title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Sony Open? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full 2019 Sony Open projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.

Justin Thomas 13-2

Bryson DeChambeau 10-1

Gary Woodland 14-1

Jordan Spieth 14-1

Marc Leishman 16-1

Patrick Reed 25-1

Cameron Champ 28-1

Cameron Smith 28-1

Hideki Matsuyama 28-1

Charles Howell III 33-1

Emiliano Grillo 33-1

Kevin Kisner 33-1

Kyle Stanley 33-1

Paul Casey 33-1

Abraham Ancer 40-1

Brandt Snedeker 40-1

Bubba Watson 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Zach Johnson 40-1