2019 Northern Trust: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time

There will be no shortage of great viewing, either on or off the course, this week at Liberty National Golf Club. Splayed against the behemoth New York City backdrop, Liberty National is the site of a FedEx Cup Playoff event -- The Northern Trust -- for the first time since it hosted the Barclays (now this tournament) in 2013.

Everyone is playing, too. Even Tiger Woods for just the second time in a non-major since March. If you're serious about making it to the Tour Championship, you almost have to. With just eight rounds standing between these 125 golfers and East Lake at the end of August, hay will have to be made to get in position for the top 30 cut after next week's BMW Championship.

Joining Woods are tournament favorites Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, fresh off their bout in Memphis at the WGC-St. Jude Invitational a few weeks ago. They're joined atop the favorites list by Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 2-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: Noon-1:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio