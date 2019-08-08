2019 Northern Trust: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Northern Trust live this week
There will be no shortage of great viewing, either on or off the course, this week at Liberty National Golf Club. Splayed against the behemoth New York City backdrop, Liberty National is the site of a FedEx Cup Playoff event -- The Northern Trust -- for the first time since it hosted the Barclays (now this tournament) in 2013.
Everyone is playing, too. Even Tiger Woods for just the second time in a non-major since March. If you're serious about making it to the Tour Championship, you almost have to. With just eight rounds standing between these 125 golfers and East Lake at the end of August, hay will have to be made to get in position for the top 30 cut after next week's BMW Championship.
Joining Woods are tournament favorites Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, fresh off their bout in Memphis at the WGC-St. Jude Invitational a few weeks ago. They're joined atop the favorites list by Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 7 a.m.
Featured groups: 7:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Featured groups: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Featured groups: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 2-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: Noon-1:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
