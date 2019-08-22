2019 Tour Championship, FedEx Cup payout, purse: Prize money, winnings for each golfer from $45 million pool
The richest tournament in history takes place this week at East Lake
Can I interest you in a $45 million golf tournament this week at the Tour Championship? That's what's going down at East Lake as 30 of the PGA Tour's best battle for an obscene amount of money thought to be more than has ever been paid out in a single tournament.
First place is $15 million -- fifteen million dollars! -- which is just outrageous. The total purse for the FedEx Cup (including for golfers who were ousted in the first two rounds of the playoffs and those who finished in the top 10 in the regular season) is $70 million with $45 million of that going to the 30 at the Tour Championship. The Tour Championship is also the place where a preset leaderboard is being used based on FedEx Cup ranking (Justin Thomas started this event leading at 10 under). There are a lot of numbers happening this week.
There are innumerable ways to contextualize all of this, but Justin Ray may have done it best when comparing this purse to Tiger Woods' first year on the PGA Tour.
As for this week, can you imagine showing up to play golf, playing worse than everyone else in attendance and still taking home almost $400,000? I get that guys have grinded all year to get to this point, but that's still preposterous.
Here's a look at the total payouts for the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup winner.
1st: $15 million
2nd: $5 million
3rd: $4 million
4th: $3 million
5th: $2.5 million
6th: $1.9 million
7th: $1.3 million
8th: $1.1 million
9th: $950,000
10th: $830,000
11th: $750,000
12th: $705,000
13th: $660,000
14th: $620,000
15th: $595,000
16th: $570,000
17th: $550,000
18th: $550,000
19th: $535,000
20th: $520,000
21st: $505,000
22nd: $490,000
23rd: $466,000
24th: $456,000
25th: $445,000
26th: $435,000
27th: $425,000
28th: $415,000
29th: $405,000
30th: $395,000
-
