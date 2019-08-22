2019 Tour Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, FedEx Cup golf scores, highlights in Round 1

The last tournament of the season begins Thursday as the 2019 Tour Championship gets going at East Lake Golf Club just outside of Atlanta. There's a lot at stake this week -- like $45 million total to split up between 30 golfers -- and we're following a different format this year. Justin Thomas is the current leader in the FedEx Cup standings and also currently atop the leaderboard -- even before a shot has been struck. Thomas will start at 10 under with Patrick Cantlay at 8 under, Brooks Koepka at 7 under and everyone else filing in behind them.

Nobody is really sure how this is going to go, but it does simplify the former reality where there was a chase for the FedEx Cup and a golf tournament going on concurrently. Now? It's winner take all, and it could be a one-horse race if Thomas starts like he ended last Sunday at the BMW Championship.

