2019 Tour Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, FedEx Cup golf scores, highlights in Round 1
Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta
The last tournament of the season begins Thursday as the 2019 Tour Championship gets going at East Lake Golf Club just outside of Atlanta. There's a lot at stake this week -- like $45 million total to split up between 30 golfers -- and we're following a different format this year. Justin Thomas is the current leader in the FedEx Cup standings and also currently atop the leaderboard -- even before a shot has been struck. Thomas will start at 10 under with Patrick Cantlay at 8 under, Brooks Koepka at 7 under and everyone else filing in behind them.
Nobody is really sure how this is going to go, but it does simplify the former reality where there was a chase for the FedEx Cup and a golf tournament going on concurrently. Now? It's winner take all, and it could be a one-horse race if Thomas starts like he ended last Sunday at the BMW Championship.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 1 of the 2019 Tour Championship. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
