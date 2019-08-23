2019 Tour Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, FedEx Cup golf scores, highlights in Round 2

After one round of the 2019 Tour Championship, the leaderboard is loaded. At the very top, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele all share the lead at 10 under, but just beyond them is Rory McIlroy at 9 under. You'd be pressed to find a better foursome atop a Round 1 leaderboard all season.

The graduated scoring coming into this event helped with that. Schauffele shot a 64 on Thursday while Thomas shot a 70. Both are now 10 under. It's a best-case scenario for the PGA Tour and this tournament.

There's experience there, too. Thomas and McIlroy have won FedEx Cups. Schauffele has won this tournament. Koepka is Koepka. The battle for top spot (and $15 million) over the weekend should be a fantastic one, and the stage will be set with what happens on Friday in Round 2.

The battle for top spot (and $15 million) over the weekend should be a fantastic one, and the stage will be set with what happens on Friday in Round 2.

