2019 Tour Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, FedEx Cup golf scores, highlights in Round 2
Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta
After one round of the 2019 Tour Championship, the leaderboard is loaded. At the very top, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele all share the lead at 10 under, but just beyond them is Rory McIlroy at 9 under. You'd be pressed to find a better foursome atop a Round 1 leaderboard all season.
The graduated scoring coming into this event helped with that. Schauffele shot a 64 on Thursday while Thomas shot a 70. Both are now 10 under. It's a best-case scenario for the PGA Tour and this tournament.
There's experience there, too. Thomas and McIlroy have won FedEx Cups. Schauffele has won this tournament. Koepka is Koepka. The battle for top spot (and $15 million) over the weekend should be a fantastic one, and the stage will be set with what happens on Friday in Round 2.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 2 of the 2019 Tour Championship. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
-
How to watch the 2019 Tour Championship
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Tour Championship live this week
-
Three c-lead after Rd. 1 at Tour Champ.
Xander Schauffele also joined the fray at 10 under after the first round from East Lake
-
Purse, payouts for 2019 FedEx Cup
The richest tournament in history takes place this week at East Lake
-
Tour Championship odds, 2019 picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 Tour Championship 10,000 times and came up with some surpris...
-
2019 Tour Championship top expert picks
Sal Johnson has nailed the Masters and PGA Championship already this year.
-
Tour Championship picks, predictions
The season ends this week with a never-before-seen format