2019 Tour Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, FedEx Cup golf scores, highlights in Round 3

Despite having just a one-stroke lead over Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy after two rounds, Brooks Koepka is the overwhelming favorite to win his fourth tournament of the 2018-19 PGA Tour season and take home $15 million on Sunday for his efforts at East Lake Golf Club.

Koepka has compiled back-to-back 67s and came into the event starting at 7 under because he was ranked third in the FedEx Cup Standings. Add it all up, and he's 13 under going into Round 3, trailed by McIlroy and Thomas at 12 under. There are only two other golfers better than 6 under after 36 holes.

Saturday should be full of some high-quality golf with three of the best in the world -- and three of the best this season -- duking it out for supremacy at the richest event in the sport's history. This might not be a major, and the format might be (ok, definitely is) a little bit wonky, but we're still getting a great ending at the last event to what has been an awesome season of golf.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 3 of the 2019 Tour Championship. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.