2019 Tour Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, FedEx Cup golf scores, highlights in Round 3
Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta
Despite having just a one-stroke lead over Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy after two rounds, Brooks Koepka is the overwhelming favorite to win his fourth tournament of the 2018-19 PGA Tour season and take home $15 million on Sunday for his efforts at East Lake Golf Club.
Koepka has compiled back-to-back 67s and came into the event starting at 7 under because he was ranked third in the FedEx Cup Standings. Add it all up, and he's 13 under going into Round 3, trailed by McIlroy and Thomas at 12 under. There are only two other golfers better than 6 under after 36 holes.
Saturday should be full of some high-quality golf with three of the best in the world -- and three of the best this season -- duking it out for supremacy at the richest event in the sport's history. This might not be a major, and the format might be (ok, definitely is) a little bit wonky, but we're still getting a great ending at the last event to what has been an awesome season of golf.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 3 of the 2019 Tour Championship. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
-
How to watch the 2019 Tour Championship
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Tour Championship live this week
-
Tour Championship tee times, Round 3
The leaderboard is stacked at East Lake, and Saturday should be a thrill
-
Brooks Koepka leads Tour Championship
Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy both are just one stroke back of the favorite heading into...
-
Three c-lead after Rd. 1 at Tour Champ.
Xander Schauffele also joined the fray at 10 under after the first round from East Lake
-
Purse, payouts for 2019 FedEx Cup
The richest tournament in history takes place this week at East Lake
-
Tour Championship odds, 2019 picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 Tour Championship 10,000 times and came up with some surpris...