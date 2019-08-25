2019 Tour Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, FedEx Cup golf scores, highlights on Sunday

Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy will play golf for over $20 million on Sunday at the Tour Championship. Each has over 30 holes remaining, so they are effectively playing for nearly $1 million per hole. Staggering numbers out of East Lake. The winner will walk away with $15 million alone, and Thomas holds the lead at 12 under entering the final day of action. McIlroy and Koepka start one back, and 2017 Tour Championship winner Xander Schauffele is one behind them. With the season rapidly coming to a close, we have all the excitement we need on the final day of the Tour Championship.

After a suspended third round, three of the best golfers in the world (four if you include Schauffele) will duke it out on Sunday all day as play starts early at 8 a.m. ET. No matter the time, though, the golf should be tremendous on the last day of the 2018-19 PGA Tour season.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Sunday at the 2019 Tour Championship. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.