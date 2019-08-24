2019 Tour Championship leaderboard, scores: Brooks Koepka takes slim solo lead after Round 2 on Friday

The format may be weird, but the leaderboard is not. After 36 holes of play at the 2019 Tour Championship, Brooks Koepka (heard of him?) leads Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas by one stroke. That's nine combined major championships duking it out for a $15 million first prize at East Lake Golf Club outside of Atlanta. Not a bad way to spend your weekend. Let's take a look at everything that happened in Round 2 of this year's Tour Championship.

First place -- Brooks Koepka (-13): Other than Chez Reavie (we'll get to him), nobody scored better than Koepka on Friday. He's made just three bogeys in his first two rounds and ran it all the way to 13 under after his eighth hole on Friday before coasting home to finish at that same mark. What's he doing well so far? Well, everything. He's sixth from tee to green and third in putting. He has elite company, but nobody's betting against Koepka when he's in this position (he's currently +150 to win with a one-stroke lead).

Last place -- Lucas Glover (+8): He started at even par this week and is in last by five strokes. Only six golfers are over par so far this week, and he's been the outlier (more on him below).

Other contenders -- Rory McIlroy (-12), Justin Thomas (-12), Xander Schauffele (-11), Paul Casey (-9), Patrick Cantlay (-7): This group -- along with Koepka -- is where the winner is coming from. If this was a regular tournament, McIlroy would be tied at the top at 7 under through two rounds along with Schauffele and Casey. Regardless, this is an awesome top six. With this board after two rounds, I've landed where Daniel has landed on this week's event (see GIF below).

Say what you want about the FedEx/Tour Champ format, but if it results in a JT-Brooksy-Rory showdown this weekend... pic.twitter.com/T974tCtMV2 — Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) August 23, 2019

Who had a great day? Chez Reavie followed Xander Schauffele's 64 with one of his own on Friday in Round 2. It was one of only nine rounds under par, and it was the best one by three shots. It moved Reavie up into the top 10 and closer to a $1 million (or more) prize for his efforts this week.

Who had a lousy day? It was a tough scene for the second consecutive day for Lucas Glover. He followed his 73 on Thursday with a 75 on Friday and is currently in last place. Last place this week is still worth $395,000, but it's definitely not where you want to be. Glover made six bogeys and just one birdie, and he's shot 40-39 on the back nine in two rounds this week.

Stat of the day: This one was by far my favorite.

This bottle of wine is eight years older than Xander Schauffele https://t.co/P3V7QdBgHG — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) August 23, 2019

What to watch on Day 3: Moving day at East Lake should only provide more separation between Koepka, McIlroy, Thomas and the rest of this field. The winner will come from the top six, but it will most likely come from this top trio. They're all 4-1 or better, and the next closest is Schauffele, who is a mere 6-1 to win this tournament for the second time in three years. Your final two pairings will consist of those four golfers, and we should get some fireworks with so much cash at stake on Saturday.

