2019 Tour Championship leaderboard, scores: Justin Thomas on top as lightning ends Round 3 early Saturday

While Brooks Koepka was the overwhelming favorite to come away with the Tour Championship and walk away with the $15 million prize at East Lake Golf Club entering the weekend, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy are right there with him. In fact, Thomas led the field at 12 under, one shot ahead of Koepka and McIlroy, when play was ended early Saturday in Atlanta after lightning struck behind the 16th hole. A number of patrons were injured and taken away by an ambulance.

Play had already been halted with golfers off the course due to weather. The round was called around 5:30 p.m. ET. Round 3 action will continue at 8 a.m. on Sunday with Round 4 -- the final 18 holes of the 2018-19 PGA Tour season -- beginning immediately afterward.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Sunday as we cover the final holes of the 2019 Tour Championship. Below you can find our updates for a few hours of action on Saturday. If you are unable to view the updates and highlights below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.