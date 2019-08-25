2019 Tour Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, FedEx Cup guide, Round 4 tee times, start time

The 2019 Tour Championship is worth more money than any golf tournament in PGA Tour history. Seriously, there is $15 million at stake for the winner this weekend at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta and over $20 million in total prizes. If that wasn't enough, the new format changes the PGA Tour made to this event have made this all the more intriguing.

After wrapping up the third round early Sunday morning, Brooks Koepka sits atop the leaderboard at 15 under, but has plenty of competition with 18 holes remaining in the season as Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele try to chase him down in the final round.

Koepka and McIlroy will be paired together for the final round, teeing off at 2:10 p.m. ET from East Lake. Schauffele will go with Paul Casey at 2 p.m., and Thomas will play with Hideki Matsuyama at 1:50 p.m. ET. (Check here for complete final round tee times.)

There's plenty to watch on Sunday, so here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action. Be sure to check back at CBS Sports for live coverage throughout the day, including bell-to-bell for Sunday's final round, the last of the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. Can't get enough golf? Subscribe to The First Cut with Kyle Porter where we take a weekly look at everything in the world of golf.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 12 p.m.

Featured groups: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 1:30-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 1:30-6 p.m. on NBCSports.com

Radio: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio