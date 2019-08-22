2019 Tour Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, FedEx Cup viewing guide

There is a ridiculous amount of money at stake this week at the Tour Championship -- the most money ever played for at a single event -- and 30 guys are vying for the top prize of $15 million. Here's a look at the laugh-out-loud level payouts. So while the golf tournament itself might not be as compelling as, say, a major championship, there should still be a bit of drama when Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas are playing for like $20 million down the stretch on Sunday.

One of my favorite things about the Tour Championship is how small and elite the field stands. No pretenders this week as only the top 30 throughout the entire season are involved. Also, it's very strange that we already have a leaderboard before the golf starts, but I've actually fully bought into that quirk and am ready for some terrific golf this weekend.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 11:45 a.m.

Featured groups: 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. on PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 1-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 1-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 12:15 p.m.

Featured groups: 12:15 p.m. on PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2:30-7 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 2:30-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 11:15 a.m.

Featured holes: 11:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 1:30-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 1:30-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio