2019 Tournament of Champions: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, round start times, radio

New year, new course, same golf. The 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions starts this week in Kapalua, Hawaii, and the field is a good one (because the field is always a good one).

Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson headline the festivities off the Pacific Ocean, which will serve to both provide warmth to those of us laboring through cold winters and make everyone jealous because they're watching paradise golf instead of playing it.

This tournament was sneakily one of the best last year, and though the Plantation Course isn't technically a new track on the PGA Tour, it has gotten an eight-figure makeover since the last time we saw it. It's been tightened up a bit, so scoring should be a little down as three dozen of the world's best duke it out for the first individual title of a new decade.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 3 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 6-10 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 5-10 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio