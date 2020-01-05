2019 Tournament of Champions: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, round start times, radio
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Tournament of Champions live this week
New year, new course, same golf. The 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions starts this week in Kapalua, Hawaii, and the field is a good one (because the field is always a good one).
Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson headline the festivities off the Pacific Ocean, which will serve to both provide warmth to those of us laboring through cold winters and make everyone jealous because they're watching paradise golf instead of playing it.
This tournament was sneakily one of the best last year, and though the Plantation Course isn't technically a new track on the PGA Tour, it has gotten an eight-figure makeover since the last time we saw it. It's been tightened up a bit, so scoring should be a little down as three dozen of the world's best duke it out for the first individual title of a new decade.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 3 p.m.
Live TV coverage: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 6-10 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 5-10 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
Fan makes $5,000 put at hoops game
And he should have gotten more for this beauty
-
Justin Thomas contending in Hawaii
Thomas bounced back with a 69 on Saturday to surge back into contention behind Xander Schauffele
-
Niemann out in front at TOC in Rd. 1
Niemann has a narrow lead on a former major champ who might be the hottest player in the world
-
Ten bold predictions for golf in 2020
Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are going to roll in the new year
-
Sentry Tournament of Champions picks
SportsLine simulated the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions 10,000 times and came up with...
-
2020 Tournament of Champs picks, odds
New year, same tournament to kick it off again this time around in Hawaii