2019 Tournament of Champions: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, radio
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Tournament of Champions live this week
The 2019 golf year starts this week with the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua Resort in Hawaii. Kapalua always marks the start of a new calendar year (albeit a continuation of the current season, which started last October).
It's always a welcome reprieve from the dead of winter, too. Kapalua is replete with perfect scenery, mountainous terrain and all the long drives you can handle (six of the seven longest drives of 2018 came at the Tournament of Champions).
This year's field is more loaded than normal, too. Only winners of 2018 PGA Tour events are invited, which means Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau will all be in attendance. For McIlroy, it's his first appearance here, and for DeChambeau and Rahm, just their second.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 3 p.m.
Live TV coverage: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 6-10 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 4-10 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 3 p.m.
Early TV coverage: 4-6 p.m. on NBC
Live TV coverage: 6-8 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live simulcast: 6-8 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 3-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 3 p.m.
Live TV coverage: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 6-10 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 5-10 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
