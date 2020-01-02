2019 Tournament of Champions: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, start times, radio
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Tournament of Champions live this week
New year, new course, same golf. The 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions starts this week in Kapalua, Hawaii, and the field is a good one (because the field is always a good one).
Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson headline the festivities off the Pacific Ocean, which will serve to both provide warmth to those of us laboring through cold winters and make everyone jealous because they're watching paradise golf instead of playing it.
This tournament was sneakily one of the best last year, and though the Plantation Course isn't technically a new track on the PGA Tour, it has gotten an eight-figure makeover since the last time we saw it. It's been tightened up a bit, so scoring should be a little down as three dozen of the world's best duke it out for the first individual title of a new decade.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 3 p.m.
Live TV coverage: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 6-10 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 4-10 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 1 p.m.
Early TV coverage: 4-6 p.m. on NBC
Live TV coverage: 6-8 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live simulcast: 6-8 p.m. on on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 3-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 3 p.m.
Live TV coverage: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 6-10 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 5-10 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
Sentry Tournament of Champions picks
SportsLine simulated the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions 10,000 times and came up with...
-
2020 Tournament of Champs picks, odds
New year, same tournament to kick it off again this time around in Hawaii
-
Sentry TOC PGA DFS lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Tiger turns 44, can he win 16th major?
Can the the Big Cat win No. 16 at some point?
-
Ranking the top 10 majors of the decade
From Phil Mickelson to Shane Lowry, here's how we rank the 10 best individual major championships
-
Masters field up to 88 before 2020
We could be in for one of the biggest fields in recent memory