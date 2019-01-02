2019 Tournament of Champions picks, predictions, odds: Ranking the field at Kapalua

New year, new faces, same tournament to start January. This week's 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions will see some golfers it hasn't seen before -- Rory McIlroy and Cam Champ among them -- and is always a fun, laid-back way to start the new year. The field in Hawaii this year is small at 34 golfers, but that's always the case considering only champions on the PGA Tour in 2018 are invited. It's a stacked deck, though, with most of the top 10 players in the world.

Let's take a look at this week's contest.

Event information

What: Tournament of Champions | When: Jan. 3-6

Where: Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course) -- Kapalua, Hawaii

About Kapalua: This course is one of the hilliest and easiest to drive on the PGA Tour. The longest drive of the entire season are consistently found at this tournament, and Dustin Johnson nearly aced a par 4 last year on a shot Golf Channel analyst Brande Chamblee ranked as the best shot of all time.

It also plays as a par 73, which is a little bit wonky, and only has one par 3 in the last 10 holes.

Ranking the field (odds)

Dustin Johnson (11/2): As Rob Bolton noted, he has top 10s in his last six appearances and a pair of wins (2013 and 2018). An easy pick at No. 1 this week. Jon Rahm (8-1): Finished second here last season (albeit eight spots behind D.J.) and is coming in off a win in the Bahamas at Tiger Woods' tournament. Brooks Koepka (10-1): He finished last here last season and lost to Johnson by 37 strokes before sitting out four months with an injury. He finished third in 2016, though, and dominated everything he played post-injury in 2018. Gary Woodland (25-1): I can't help myself. I love Woodland right now for some reason. He's the hottest player in the world that nobody is talking about. Justin Thomas (9-1): Took the title here in 2017 by gaining almost a stroke per round on the field with his putter. This course values putting more than most on the PGA Tour, and J.T. is a terrific putter. Patrick Reed (16-1): Top six in each of his last three appearances here, including a win. I can't believe I'm saying this, but I think he's going to be hungrier than ever in 2019 even after winning the 2018 Masters. Rory McIlroy (12-1): It's McIlroy's debut at this event so I don't totally know what to expect, but riding talent is never a bad place to land when it comes to picks. Bryson DeChambeau (12-1): He finished 26th in his debut last year. I'd be stunned if he didn't improve on that. Webb Simpson (22-1): I don't know what tier he was in before, but he's risen a half tier or maybe even a full tier for 2019. I think it's fair to say he's a Tier 1.5 guy. Not quite in the Justin Thomas category, but ahead of some of the Tier 2 guys like an Alex Noren or Marc Leishman. Jason Day (14-1): The best putter on the PGA Tour at a course that disproportionately rewards putting. I like those odds.

Field strength -- A: Tiger Woods, who reportedly considered playing, is one of the few missing pieces this week. He's the rare cat who won a PGA Tour event last year but still declined to play in this no-cut tournament.

Three things to know

1. The last back-to-back winner was Geoff Ogilvy in 2009-10. Johnson has a chance to match him this year and also join the next group in the process.

2. The tournament dates back to 1953, and there has only been one modern three-time winner (Stuart Appleby). Other three-time (or more) champs include Arnold Palmer (3), Gene Littler (3), Tom Watson (3) and Jack Nicklaus (5).

3. Rory McIlroy and Cam Champ are both playing here for the first time even though the only way to qualify is by winning an event, and McIlroy has won 14 times on the PGA Tour.

One story I'm following

I suppose this serves as Champ's real debut on the PGA Tour. Not that the fall events don't count or that his U.S. Open as an amateur was fake, but it will be fun to see him mixing it up with the Dustin Johnsons and Rory McIlroys of the world. I'm selling high right now, but I'm willing to be proven wrong when he hits his first 550-yard drive of the season.

Tiger watch

Tiger Woods won't play this week, and it's expected that he'll take a break until the Farmers Insurance Open, which takes place Jan. 24-27.

Past winners

2018: Dustin Johnson

2017: Justin Thomas

2016: Jordan Spieth

2015: Patrick Reed

2014: Zach Johnson

Tournament of Champions picks