2019 Travelers Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, radio
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Travelers Championship live this week
The 2019 Travelers Championship features some of the best former amateurs we've seen in recent memory. Matthew Wolff, Viktor Hovland, Justin Suh and Collin Morikawa are joined by some decent pros named Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka this week in Cromwell, Connecticut.
The result should be a fascinating tournament at a location that has produced some great ones over the years. For the week after a major championship this is as good as an event gets, and I can't wait to see if the crew that includes Hovland (who finished T12 last week!) makes a little noise on the big league circuit this weekend.
Plus, the Travelers always puts on a great show and usually has a great finish. Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 7 a.m.
Featured groups: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 9 a.m.
Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
Travelers Championship odds, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 Travelers Championship 10,000 times and came up with some su...
-
2019 Travelers: Picks for Spieth, Koepka
Sal Johnson has called the Masters and PGA Championship already this year
-
Travelers Champ. picks, odds
In the wake of a terrific U.S. Open, there are plenty of storylines this week in Connectic...
-
Travelers Championship PGA DFS lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Woodland never cracked at the U.S. Open
The end to an unreal tournament saw Woodland refusing to blink when many others would
-
Koepka bested by an all-time performance
He didn't win a third straight U.S. Open, but King Koepka keeps pushing the envelope of hi...