2019 Travelers Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, radio

The 2019 Travelers Championship features some of the best former amateurs we've seen in recent memory. Matthew Wolff, Viktor Hovland, Justin Suh and Collin Morikawa are joined by some decent pros named Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka this week in Cromwell, Connecticut.

The result should be a fascinating tournament at a location that has produced some great ones over the years. For the week after a major championship this is as good as an event gets, and I can't wait to see if the crew that includes Hovland (who finished T12 last week!) makes a little noise on the big league circuit this weekend.

Plus, the Travelers always puts on a great show and usually has a great finish. Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

