2019 Travelers Championship odds: Surprising picks from advanced model that nailed two straight majors

The 2019 Travelers Championship gets underway from TPC River Highlands on Thursday. Experienced and amateur bettors alike will lock in wagers on this star-studded event that brings together several of the PGA Tour's top players to compete at a challenging course on the banks of the Connecticut River. This tournament has been played every year since 1952, when it was called the Insurance City Open, and the Travelers Championship 2019 promises to be one for the ages. The extremely strong 2019 Travelers Championship field includes plenty of household names like Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Jason Day and Phil Mickelson. Koepka, the No. 1 player in the world, is going off as the favorite in the latest 2019 Travelers Championship odds at 15-2, followed closely by Patrick Cantlay at 12-1. Spieth (14-1), Francesco Molinari (18-1) and Paul Casey (18-1) are all offering plenty of value in the Travelers Championship odds 2019.

Gary Woodland won the U.S. Open, and Brooks Koepka won the 2019 PGA Championship.

Now that the 2019 Travelers Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Spieth, the 2017 champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Spieth is coming off a disappointing performance at the U.S. Open where he finished 65th after shooting three rounds over par. Despite his poor performance at Pebble Beach, the 11-time PGA Tour winner has had success at TPC River Highlands in recent years and will enter the Travelers Championship 2019 full of confidence after finishing in the top 10 in three of his last four starts on the PGA Tour.

However, the 25-year-old has failed to win a tournament since his triumph at the 2017 Open Championship, and he's finished outside the top 25 in all but five of his 17 starts this season. His troubles can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. He enters the Travelers 2019 ranked 197th in driving accuracy percentage (53.64), which could cause plenty of trouble at TPC River Highlands. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded 2019 Travelers Championship field.

Another surprise: Tommy Fleetwood, a 29-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Fleetwood is an emerging star who divides his time between the European and PGA tours. He has yet to win a tournament on the PGA Tour, but has five international victories under his belt. Despite not winning a PGA event, he's proven he can play with the most talented golfers in the world, finishing in the top five at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship, two events loaded with elite players.

Fleetwood will enter the Travelers 2019 hitting over 65 percent of greens in regulation this season. That puts him in extremely favorable situations, but with a sand-save percentage of 62.69, which ranks fifth on tour, he's also shown the ability to get out of tough spots. He can climb the 2019 Travelers Championship leaderboard in a hurry and should be squarely on your radar as you search for value picks.

Also, the model says six other golfers with 2019 Travelers Championship odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Travelers Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the latest 2019 Travelers Championship odds below.

Brooks Koepka 15-2

Patrick Cantlay 12-1

Jordan Spieth 14-1

Francesco Molinari 18-1

Paul Casey 18-1

Bubba Watson 20-1

Jason Day 20-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Bryson DeChambeau 27-1

Tony Finau 27-1

Tommy Fleetwood 29-1

Louis Oosthuizen 31-1

Marc Leishman 37-1

Patrick Reed 37-1

Phil Mickelson 37-1

Brandt Snedeker 41-1

Byeong Hun An 50-1

Charley Hoffman 50-1