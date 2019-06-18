2019 Travelers Championship odds: Surprising picks from proven model that nailed two straight majors

Bubba Watson looks to defend his title and go back-to-back this week at the 2019 Travelers Championship. With a victory at TPC River Highlands outside Hartford, Watson would join Billy Casper as the only players to win the Travelers Championship four times. Watson dominated the field last year, finishing at 17-under par, three shots ahead of Stewart Cink, Beau Hossler, J.B. Holmes and Paul Casey. However, the 12-time PGA Tour winner enters the Travelers Championship 2019 having missed the cut in two of his last three starts on the PGA Tour. The latest 2019 Travelers Championship odds list Watson as a 20-1 long shot to lift the trophy, while Brooks Koepka (15-2) and Patrick Cantlay (12-1) are going off as the Vegas favorites. Former champions like Jordan Spieth (14-1) and Phil Mickelson (37-1) are also set to converge on TPC River Highlands as play gets underway on Thursday, with the first 2019 Travelers Championship tee times set for 6:45 a.m. ET. Before you lock in any 2019 Travelers Championship picks of your own, be sure see the PGA predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by a resounding three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 Travelers Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Spieth, the 2017 champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Spieth is coming off a disappointing performance at the U.S. Open where he finished 65th after shooting three rounds over par. Despite his poor performance at Pebble Beach, the 11-time PGA Tour winner has had success at TPC River Highlands in recent years and will enter the Travelers Championship 2019 full of confidence after finishing in the top 10 in three of his last four starts on the PGA Tour.

However, the 25-year-old has failed to win a tournament since his triumph at the 2017 Open Championship, and he's finished outside the top 25 in all but five of his 17 starts this season. His troubles can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. He enters the Travelers 2019 ranked 197th in driving accuracy percentage (53.64), which could cause plenty of trouble at TPC River Highlands. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded 2019 Travelers Championship field.

Another surprise: Tony Finau, a 27-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title.

Finau is getting longer odds this week after missing the cut at the Memorial Tournament and U.S. Open. But that's created value on the 29-year-old, who's finished in the top 10 multiple times this season. He was second at the WGC-HSBC Champions, Hero World Challenge, and Charles Schwab Challenge. He also stepped up at Augusta two months ago and took fifth at the Masters.

Finau's power off the tee should pay dividends at TPC River Highlands this week. He's averaging 311.6 yards per drive, which has helped him hit over 65 percent of greens in regulation. If Finau is able to keep that trend going this week, he'll have a strong chance to rack up birdies and move up the 2019 Travelers Championship leaderboard in short order.

Also, the model says six other golfers with 2019 Travelers Championship odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Travelers Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the latest 2019 Travelers Championship odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full Travelers Championship projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed two straight golf majors, and find out.

Brooks Koepka 15-2

Patrick Cantlay 12-1

Jordan Spieth 14-1

Francesco Molinari 18-1

Paul Casey 18-1

Bubba Watson 20-1

Jason Day 20-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Bryson DeChambeau 27-1

Tony Finau 27-1

Tommy Fleetwood 29-1

Louis Oosthuizen 31-1

Marc Leishman 37-1

Patrick Reed 37-1

Phil Mickelson 37-1

Brandt Snedeker 41-1

Byeong Hun An 50-1

Charley Hoffman 50-1