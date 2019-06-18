2019 Travelers Championship odds: Surprising picks from same model that nailed two straight majors

Several of the world's top golfers will converge on TPC River Highlands this week for the 2019 Travelers Championship. The first golfers will tee it up on Thursday, with action extending through the weekend. It's a par-70 course stretching 6,841 yards on the banks of the scenic Connecticut River, which should make for a memorable four days of play. Brooks Koepka, who's coming off a second place finish at the U.S. Open, is the betting favorite in the latest 2019 Travelers Championship odds at 15-2. But a loaded 2019 Travelers Championship field that includes plenty of household names names like Jordan Spieth (14-1), Jason Day (20-1), Justin Thomas (20-1) and Phil Mickelson (37-1) will all be in hot pursuit of a nearly $1.3 million top prize. With so much star power peppering this week's field, you'll want to see the PGA Tournament predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model before locking in your 2019 Travelers Championship picks.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by a resounding three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 Travelers Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Spieth, the 2017 champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Spieth is coming off a disappointing performance at the U.S. Open where he finished 65th after shooting three rounds over par. Despite his poor performance at Pebble Beach, the 11-time PGA Tour winner has had success at TPC River Highlands in recent years and will enter the Travelers Championship 2019 full of confidence after finishing in the top 10 in three of his last four starts on the PGA Tour.

However, the 25-year-old has failed to win a tournament since his triumph at the 2017 Open Championship, and he's finished outside the top 25 in all but five of his 17 starts this season. His troubles can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. He enters the Travelers 2019 ranked 197th in driving accuracy percentage (53.64), which could cause plenty of trouble at TPC River Highlands. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded 2019 Travelers Championship field.

Another surprise: Jason Day, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title.

Day currently boasts an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 18, but he's been the No. 1 player as recently as 2016 when he won eight times during a 15-month span, including capturing the 2015 PGA Championship and the 2016 Players Championship. And Day enters the Travelers 2019 in good form, winning twice on the PGA Tour last year and putting up five top-10 finishes this season.

The 12-time PGA Tour champion has also played extremely well in golf's deepest tournaments this year. In fact, Day has finished in the top 10 at the Masters, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Players Championship this season. And while consistency has been a problem at times, Day has all the tools needed to climb the 2019 Travelers Championship leaderboard because he can pile up birdies in a hurry. He currently ranks 17th on tour in birdie average (4.25), having racked up 187 of them in 44 total rounds this season.

Also, the model says six other golfers with 2019 Travelers Championship odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Travelers Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world?

Brooks Koepka 15-2

Patrick Cantlay 12-1

Jordan Spieth 14-1

Francesco Molinari 18-1

Paul Casey 18-1

Bubba Watson 20-1

Jason Day 20-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Bryson DeChambeau 27-1

Tony Finau 27-1

Tommy Fleetwood 29-1

Louis Oosthuizen 31-1

Marc Leishman 37-1

Patrick Reed 37-1

Phil Mickelson 37-1

Brandt Snedeker 41-1

Byeong Hun An 50-1

Charley Hoffman 50-1