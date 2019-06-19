2019 Travelers Championship odds: Surprising picks from top model that nailed two straight majors

A purse of more than $7 million along with 500 points in the FedEx Cup standings are up for grabs in the 2019 Travelers Championship, which tees off Thursday from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. With Tiger Woods opting to skip the Travelers Championship 2019, Brooks Koepka, who's finished in the top five in four of his last six starts on the PGA Tour and nearly won the U.S. Open for the third straight time over the weekend, is the favorite at 15-2. Patrick Cantlay (12-1), Jordan Spieth (14-1), Francesco Molinari (18-1) and Paul Casey (18-1) are the other four golfers going off at 18-1 or better in the current 2019 Travelers Championship odds. Meanwhile, three-time champion Bubba Watson is fetching 20-1. With Watson and the rest of the field going off with long odds, there are plenty of intriguing value picks in the fold when the 2019 Travelers Championship tee times begin on Thursday at 6:45 a.m. ET. Before locking in any 2019 Travelers Championship picks of your own, read the PGA Tour predictions from SportsLine's proven golf projection model.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by a resounding three strokes. In fact, Woodland at 85-1 to win was one of the model's top picks. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 Travelers Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Spieth, the 2017 champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Spieth is coming off a disappointing performance at the U.S. Open where he finished 65th after shooting three rounds over par. Despite his poor performance at Pebble Beach, the 11-time PGA Tour winner has had success at TPC River Highlands in recent years and will enter the Travelers Championship 2019 full of confidence after finishing in the top 10 in three of his last four starts on the PGA Tour.

However, the 25-year-old has failed to win a tournament since his triumph at the 2017 Open Championship, and he's finished outside the top 25 in all but five of his 17 starts this season. His troubles can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. He enters the Travelers 2019 ranked 197th in driving accuracy percentage (53.64), which could cause plenty of trouble at TPC River Highlands. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded 2019 Travelers Championship field.

Another surprise: Justin Thomas, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Thomas will look to bounce back this week after shooting back-to-back rounds over par at Pebble Beach, which resulted in his second missed cut of the season. Despite his disappointing result at the U.S. Open, Thomas enters the Travelers 2019 having finished in the top 10 five times already this season.

He's a prolific ball-striker who can attack a golf course. He enters this week's event ranked first on the PGA Tour in holes per eagle (72.0) and second in birdie average (4.63). And he's proven he can have major success at this event, finishing third at TPC River Highlands in 2016. He's a long shot who can climb the 2019 Travelers Championship leaderboard quickly.

Also, the model says six other golfers with 2019 Travelers Championship odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Travelers Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the latest 2019 Travelers Championship odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full Travelers Championship projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed two straight golf majors, and find out.

Brooks Koepka 15-2

Patrick Cantlay 12-1

Jordan Spieth 14-1

Francesco Molinari 18-1

Paul Casey 18-1

Bubba Watson 20-1

Jason Day 20-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Bryson DeChambeau 27-1

Tony Finau 27-1

Tommy Fleetwood 29-1

Louis Oosthuizen 31-1

Marc Leishman 37-1

Patrick Reed 37-1

Phil Mickelson 37-1

Brandt Snedeker 41-1

Byeong Hun An 50-1

Charley Hoffman 50-1