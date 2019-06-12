2019 U.S. Open bets: Top props include Brooks Koepka over Rory McIlroy in matchup play

Golf's third major of the year begins on Thursday with the 2019 U.S. Open at iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links. Major championships always bring in extra attention, and with many of golf's best playing well, the U.S. Open should see heavy action from amateur and professional bettors alike. Many will be placing traditional 2019 U.S. Open bets on who comes out on top at week's end, but with 156 players vying for the title, there are plenty of other ways to cash in. Vegas is offering a plethora of 2019 U.S. Open prop bets, like whether the winning score will be over or under 276.5 and whether Tiger Woods will finish in the top five (5-2). Before you lock in any 2019 U.S. Open props, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Their proprietary computer model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed five majors entering the weekend, including Brooks Koepka's historic victory at the PGA Championship. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on this season as well. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now, it has simulated the entire tournament 10,000 times and locked in its top 2019 U.S. Open prop bets.

One we'll give away: The model likes the value of Lucas Glover (+500) finishing in the top 20. The 39-year-old and three-time winner on the PGA Tour is having a resurgent season, ranking 17th on tour in total strokes gained per round, making up 1.276 shots against the average tour player.

The 2009 U.S. Open champion has made the cut in all but three tournaments this year. And in tournaments he has played four rounds, he's finished outside the top 20 just twice all season, so this is one of the 2019 U.S. Open picks you can make with confidence.

Another one of the 2019 U.S. Open prop bets the model is all over: Koepka bests McIlroy head-to-head for a +105 payout. Koepka has won four major championships in less than two calendar years after taking down the 2019 PGA Championship last month at Bethpage Black.

It was his second win of this season and now he'll look to become the first player to win three consecutive U.S. Open titles since Willie Anderson over 100 years ago. Meanwhile, McIlroy enters off a win at the RBC Canadian Open and is playing well this season, but he's been cut from the last three U.S. Opens he's played, making Koepka a strong value at +105.

The model has also revealed all of its top 2019 U.S. Open props, including several that pay out at +3,000 or higher. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Which prop bets have the best value at the U.S. Open? And what should you back for a payout of over 30-1? Visit SportsLine right now to see which prop picks to make at the 2019 U.S. Open, all from the model that has crushed its PGA picks.