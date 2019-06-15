2019 U.S. Open coverage: Justin Thomas, Tony Finau among the stars to miss the cut
There were 79 golfers who made the cut at Pebble Beach, but these notable players did not
After seven straight missed cut at major championships, Sergio Garcia ended his drought and cleared the cut by five strokes at the 119th U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. Garcia has been a frequent feature when looking at the notable players to miss the cut at a major, seeing his fortunes reverse following the elusive first win at the Masters two years ago. He's got plenty of experience at the track and enters the weekend six strokes back of the Gary Woodland's lead of 9-under.
The final cut line fell at 2-over, pushing 79 players into the weekend action for a cut that is set, by rule, for the top 60 plus ties. A 79-player weekend field is a little hefty for the U.S. Open, so the list of notable missed cuts is slim, but it does include a couple major winners (and no Sergio Garcia).
Notable players to miss the cut at the 2019 U.S. Open ...
Tony Finau (+4): This is the reverse Sergio. Finau has made eight straight cuts in major championships over the last eight years prior to his 74-72 on Thursday and Friday at Pebble. He feels good about his game but never got the birdies that are needed for one of those patented Finau hot streaks.
Ian Poulter (+4): A horrendous showing around the green at the third hole on Friday (his 12th of the day) resulted in a quadruple-bogey that sent Poulter home. He had a good response to the shellshock of the score with three birdies over his final six holes but it still wasn't enough to get inside the cut line.
Justin Thomas (+4): The results from round-to-round, and even from hole-to-hole, have been mixed since Thomas returned from a wrist injury that kept him out of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black. This missed cut is disappointing but not particularly alarming for JT's big picture outlook.
Ernie Els (+6): Three top-10 finishes in a four-year run between 2010-13 showed Els has the game to hang in at these championships late into his career, but this marks a fourth straight missed cut at a major for the four-time major winner.
Bubba Watson (+7): This is starting to become the norm for Bubba at U.S. Opens. This makes six missed cuts in Watson's last eight U.S. Open starts with no top-30 finishes. Narrow fairways aren't exactly welcoming for his game, so missing the cut by a handful of strokes shouldn't come as a huge surprise for the two-time Masters champ.
