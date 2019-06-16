2019 U.S. Open leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score on Sunday

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. -- With 54 holes down and 18 more to go, the 2019 U.S. Open gets underway early Sunday, though the leaders will not take the course until the early evening -- or late afternoon, depending from where you are watching the event. Gary Woodland maintained his lead with a strong third-round effort, but Justin Rose sits just one stroke behind him on the packed leaderboard.

Back-to-back defending champion Brooks Koepka is only four shots back of Woodland, and there are plenty of other big names like Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar in striking distance if they can go low in Round 4. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are both out of contention, though they will provide a reason to watch early Sunday as we wait for the leaders to get going at the stunning Pebble Beach course that has served as a tremendous backdrop all week.

