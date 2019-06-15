2019 U.S. Open leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores on Saturday

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. -- There might be nothing better in major championship golf than a Pebble Beach weekend in primetime with a U.S. Open on the line. Now we're here, and the storylines at the 2019 U.S. Open are bountiful. Gary Woodland and Justin Rose are the final tee time on Saturday afternoon (or evening, depending where you live), and I have questions about the staying power of both. If this stat is to be believed though, they're among the only 10 golfers who can win on Sunday.

Why 10? Because they are among the top six scoring spots on the leaderboard. The other names include Louis Oosthuizen, Aaron Wise, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Matt Kuchar, Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie and Chesson Hadley. If you, like me, don't believe in the Wise-Wallace-Reavie-Hadley group, then that means either Woodland, Rose, McIlroy, Koepka or Kuchar is going to be your champion come Sunday evening.

