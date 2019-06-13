2019 U.S. Open leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores on Thursday

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. -- The 2019 U.S. Open kicked off early Thursday morning with a massive field looking to claim the third major of the season. There are obvious fan favorites like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy who could storm the top of the leaderboard in Round 1, but the great thing about the first 18 holes at a major is that absolutely anything can happen. Woods is looking to do the unthinkable ... win the Masters at Augusta National and U.S. Open at Pebble beach in the same year.

Meanwhile, back-to-back defending champion Brooks Koepka hopes to continue his tear through the world of golf by winning his third straight U.S. Open, fifth major in the last three years and second consecutive major after taking the PGA Championship last month. Phil Mickelson is also looking to complete the career grand slam at a friendly course, though the oddsmakers do not have him high on the board entering Round 1.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Thursday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 1 of the 2019 U.S. Open.

