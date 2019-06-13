2019 U.S. Open live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods in Round 1, coverage Thursday

The third major of the year has arrived, and hype is filling the air on the coast of California. The 2019 U.S. Open begins Thursday morning with a massive field hitting the tee boxes (and hopefully fairways) at Pebble Beach, one of the most famed courses in the nation. Round 1 action should be fast and furious as golfers look to take a big step and find a spot atop the leaderboard after 18 holes.

Tiger Woods is looking to win his second major this season after a shocking win at the 2019 Masters, and he's set to begin action Thursday evening with a late tee time. If Woods can start out strong, anything is possible as the action continues at Pebble over the next few days. But Woods is far from the only golfer with a lot at stake this week. Just ask Brooks Koepka, the back-to-back defending champion at this event who is looking to win an unfathomable third straight U.S. Open. The reigning PGA Championship winner is also looking to win consecutive majors this season.

CBS Sports will be offering live coverage from start to finish all week at the U.S. Open with Fox airing the event live from Thursday through Sunday. Hit the links below to tune into the action on Thursday.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, June 13

Round 1 start time: 9:45 a.m.

Live stream -- Featured groups: 10:45 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on USOpen.com

10:51 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Marc Leishman, Rory McIlroy

11:13 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Graeme McDowell

4:47 p.m. -- Francesco Molinari, (a) Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka

5:09 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Tiger Woods

Live stream -- Holes 7, 8 & 17: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on USOpen.com

TV simulcast live stream: 12:30-10:30 p.m. on Fox Sports Live

TV coverage: 12:30-7:30 p.m. on FS1, 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Fox