2019 U.S. Open live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods in Round 2, coverage schedule Friday

Justin Rose ensured we would not have a five-way tie at the top of the 2019 U.S. Open leaderboard when he edged the other four near-leaders with a 6-under 65 to open play at Pebble Beach and match Tiger Woods' record low round at the course for a U.S. Open. But with Rickie Fowler, Louis Oosthuizen, Xander Schauffele, Aaron Wise right on his heels, Rose should not feel safe as the second set of 18 holes get underway on Friday.

In fact, behind that group are 10 other golfers right on their heels with Henrik Stenson, Francesco Molinari, Rory McIlroy and others among those in contention. Even back-to-back defending champion Brooks Koepka is only four strokes back, while Tiger Woods sits five away from the lead as Friday's action begins.

But none of that matters if you do not know how to tune in and watch all of the action. And that's exactly why we are here. CBS Sports will be offering live coverage from start to finish all week at the U.S. Open with Fox airing the event live from Thursday through Sunday. Hit the links below to tune into the action on Friday both online and on your television, and be sure to check out all of Friday's tee times for the U.S. Open.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Thursday, June 14

Round 2 start time: 9:45 a.m.

Live stream -- Featured groups: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on USOpen.com

11:02 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, (a) Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka

11:24 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Tiger Woods

4:36 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Marc Leishman, Rory McIlroy

4:58 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Graeme McDowell

Live stream -- Holes 7, 8 & 17: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on USOpen.com

TV coverage: 12:30-7:30 p.m. on FS1, 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Fox

TV simulcast live stream: 12:30-10:30 p.m. on fubo.TV (Try for free) and Fox Sports Live