2019 U.S. Open live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods in Round 2, coverage schedule Friday
Watch every single shot Tiger Woods -- and others -- hit at Pebble Beach on Friday
Justin Rose ensured we would not have a five-way tie at the top of the 2019 U.S. Open leaderboard when he edged the other four near-leaders with a 6-under 65 to open play at Pebble Beach and match Tiger Woods' record low round at the course for a U.S. Open. But with Rickie Fowler, Louis Oosthuizen, Xander Schauffele, Aaron Wise right on his heels, Rose should not feel safe as the second set of 18 holes get underway on Friday.
In fact, behind that group are 10 other golfers right on their heels with Henrik Stenson, Francesco Molinari, Rory McIlroy and others among those in contention. Even back-to-back defending champion Brooks Koepka is only four strokes back, while Tiger Woods sits five away from the lead as Friday's action begins.
But none of that matters if you do not know how to tune in and watch all of the action. And that's exactly why we are here. CBS Sports will be offering live coverage from start to finish all week at the U.S. Open with Fox airing the event live from Thursday through Sunday. Hit the links below to tune into the action on Friday both online and on your television, and be sure to check out all of Friday's tee times for the U.S. Open.
All times Eastern
Round 2 -- Thursday, June 14
Round 2 start time: 9:45 a.m.
Live stream -- Featured groups: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on USOpen.com
11:02 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, (a) Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka
11:24 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Tiger Woods
4:36 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Marc Leishman, Rory McIlroy
4:58 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Graeme McDowell
Live stream -- Holes 7, 8 & 17: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on USOpen.com
TV coverage: 12:30-7:30 p.m. on FS1, 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Fox
TV simulcast live stream: 12:30-10:30 p.m. on fubo.TV (Try for free) and Fox Sports Live
-
2019 U.S. Open leaderboard, Round 2
Live scores, analysis, updates and highlights from Round 2 of the 119th United States Open
-
Follow Tiger Woods at the U.S. Open
Follow along as Tiger Woods aims for major victory No. 16 at Pebble Beach
-
Tee times for Friday at 2019 U.S. Open
Find out when your favorite golfers tee off in Round 2 at Pebble Beach on Friday
-
2019 U.S. Open TV coverage, live stream
How to watch every single moment of the 2019 U.S. Open on TV or streaming live online
-
Round 1 takeaways: McIlroy in contention
The golf is very good, and the golf course may be even better
-
2019 U.S. Open leaderboard, Round 1
Justin Rose shot a 65 while playing with Tiger Woods on Thursday