2019 U.S. Open live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods in Round 3, coverage schedule Saturday
Watch every shot Tiger Woods -- and others -- hit at Pebble Beach on Saturday
With more than two dozen consecutive bogey-free holes and a new 36-hole scoring record for a U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, Gary Woodland is looking strong as the overall leader at 9 under as we enter Moving Day. But that's not to say Woodland is safe as Justin Rose sits two shots back, Rory McIlroy is four away from the lead and back-to-back defending champion Brooks Koepka is within five of Woodland as we begin Round 3 on Saturday.
As far as Tiger Woods, well, at least this has been an improvement from the PGA Championship. Woods is T32 and even for the week following a 1-under 70 on Thursday with a 1-over 72 on Friday. He's not necessarily out of contention, but Tiger would need a lot to go his way to find himself in a spot to make a run during Sunday's final round. Saturday's effort begins at 2:27 p.m. ET.
But none of that matters if you do not know how to tune in and watch all of the action. And that's exactly why we are here. CBS Sports will be offering live coverage from start to finish all week at the U.S. Open with Fox airing the event live from Thursday through Sunday. Hit the links below to tune into the action on Saturday both online and on your television.
All times Eastern
Round 3 -- Saturday, June 15
Round 3 start time: 10:36 a.m.
Live stream -- Featured groups: 12-9 p.m. on USOpen.com
Live stream -- Holes 7, 8 & 17: 12-9 p.m. on USOpen.com
TV coverage: 12-10 p.m. on Fox
TV simulcast live stream: 12-10 p.m. on fubo.TV (Try for free) and Fox Sports Live
-
-
-
-
-
-
