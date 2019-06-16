2019 U.S. Open live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods in Round 4, coverage schedule Sunday

Watch every shot Tiger Woods and the leaders hit at Pebble Beach on Sunday

Gary Woodland stayed low, but he did not separate himself much from the rest of the pack at the 2019 U.S. Open. As such, he enters Sunday's final round with a one-shot lead on Justin Rose with Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar among others who are all within a handful of strokes of the leader.

Pebble Beach has been relatively tame this week, which has allowed Woodland to post a score of 202 through 54 holes, tied for third-lowest in the history of this major. The others who matched him or went lower all eventually won the U.S. Open, but none of them had gone up against a two-time defending champion like Koepka.

None of that matters if you do not know how to tune in and watch all of the action. And that's exactly why we are here. CBS Sports will be offering live coverage from start to finish Sunday at the U.S. Open with Fox airing the event live all afternoon. Hit the links below to tune into the action on Sunday both online and on your television.

All times Eastern

Round 4 -- Sunday, June 16

Round 4 start time: 10:21 a.m.

Live stream -- Featured groups: 12-9 p.m. on USOpen.com
Live stream -- Holes 7, 8 & 17: 2-9 p.m. on USOpen.com

TV coverage: 2-10 p.m. on Fox
TV simulcast live stream: 2-10 p.m. on fubo.TV (Try for free) and Fox Sports Live 

